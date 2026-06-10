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The Nordex Group Secures 100 MW Order In Eastern Europe


2026-06-10 02:15:46
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group secures 100 MW order in Eastern Europe
10.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hamburg, 10 June 2026. The Nordex Group has won a new 100 MW order in Eastern Europe. The contract includes the supply and commission of 17 wind turbines. The order comprises N163/5.X turbines and includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement to support reliable turbine performance over the long term. Full start of operation of the turbines is scheduled for 2028. The name of the customer and the wind farm are not disclosed. About the Nordex Group The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany. Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail:... Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail:... 10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2342426

End of News EQS News Service

2342426 10.06.2026 CET/CEST

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EQS Group

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