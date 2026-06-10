Holcim Launches Industry's First Carbon Capture Test Platform To Validate Advanced Technologies



CaptureLab in France enables testing and scale-up of advanced capture technologies for Holcim and third-party partners

Open innovation model enables manufacturers, startups and researchers to easily connect and test different carbon capture systems Platform launch begins with first pilot project in partnership with Air Liquide



Holcim has launched the sector's first industrial-scale carbon capture test platform in Martres-Tolosane, France, to enable field testing and validation of advanced technologies alongside valued third-party partners. Developed by Holcim R&D teams in Switzerland and France, CaptureLab enables Holcim, as well as manufacturers, startups and researchers, to test breakthrough carbon capture technologies and adapt them to cement manufacturing.

The 2 500m2 platform is capable of analyzing and processing real-world emissions – predominantly nitrogen, oxygen, CO2, water and trace impurities – from the cement industry. Its plug-and-play architecture accommodates different carbon capture systems that can be easily connected to Holcim's Martres-Tolosane plant.

Ram Muthu, Head of Group Operational Excellence:“With CaptureLab, Holcim has built a unique facility to test and scale the most advanced carbon capture technologies through an agile, open innovation model with our valued partners. Validated technologies will be used at Holcim's own sites, advancing our industry-shaping decarbonization roadmap and contributing to the production of near-zero cement. CaptureLab will advance our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction.”

For CaptureLab's launch, Holcim is operating the platform while the first pilot project is being conducted by Air Liquide, a leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and healthcare.

CaptureLab will allow Holcim's partners to test and validate current or next-generation technologies – such as cryogenic treatment, chemical absorption, physical adsorption, membrane separation, or biological processes – in real-world conditions and at scale.