'I've Been Visualising It Every Day...': Brazil's Luiz Henrique Manifesting His Goal In WC Final

MENAFN - IANS) Rio de Janeiro, June 10 (IANS) Brazil forward Luiz Henrique said he looks in the mirror every day and tells himself he will score the goal that clinches a sixth World Cup trophy for the South American team.

While the 25-year-old is not assured of a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup, he said he visualizes the fairytale moment constantly as part of his mental preparation for the tournament, reports Xinhua.

"I don't know who the opponent will be, but I know how my goal in the final will happen. I've been visualizing it every day,"the Zenit Saint Petersburg attacker told Globo Esporte.

"When the moment comes I'll be prepared and focused to score that goal and help Brazil become champion."

Henrique has been a regular fixture in Brazil teams under manager Carlo Ancelotti, having been included in five of six squads since the Italian's appointment in May 2025.

He praised Ancelotti's impact, saying the former Real Madrid boss had encouraged the players to approach games with freedom and flair.

"Whenever I join the national team, I put on that shirt and feel like I'm with my friends, like I'm playing with my buddies. That's why every time I step onto the field I want to do it with a light heart and a smile, to bring joy to our Brazilian fans," he said.

"Everyone around us with the national team tries to make us as relaxed and comfortable as possible before we step onto the field. Ancelotti says: 'Get the ball, take players on, help defend as well, be yourself, be happy.'

"That already makes me feel calmer before going onto the field. When experienced national team players come up to you and tell you to attack defenders, be yourself, dribble and shoot, you go into games feeling more relaxed and free. That's important for players like us who are just arriving in the national team, having that confidence from the others."

Brazil will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday before meeting Haiti and Scotland in Group C.