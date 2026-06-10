QPC Showcases World Cup Legacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Photography Center (QPC) opened its World Cup Legacy exhibition at Building 18 in Katara Cultural Village, featuring works by six photographers who captured memorable moments from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the center Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said the exhibition was launched ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to highlight part of the lasting legacy of Qatar 2022 through the lens of participating photographers.

The exhibition features 50 photographs by six artists, documenting scenes from stadiums and fan zones that capture the excitement, emotion, celebration, and cultural spirit of the tournament.