ALSTOM S.A: Alstom Successfully Places A €700M Inaugural European Green Hybrid Perpetual Bond Issuance
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| About Alstom
| Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transport. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and local know-how to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.
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|Contacts
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Press:
Charles-Etienne LEBATARD
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Philippe MOLITOR
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Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN – VP Finance M&A and Investor Relations
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Guillaume GAUVILLE – Head of Investor Relations
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Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Alstom does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.
This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the“Prospectus Regulation”). The final prospectus, when published, will be available on the website of the Autorité des marches financiers () and on the website of the Issuer ().
1 Alstom will account for the bonds entirely as equity under IFRS
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