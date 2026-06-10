ALSTOM S.A: Alstom Successfully Places A €700M Inaugural European Green Hybrid Perpetual Bond Issuance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. 10 June 2026 – Alstom successfully placed yesterday an inaugural European Green, perpetual and deeply subordinated ('Hybrid') Bonds issuance with a principal amount of €700 million, as part of its €1.5 billion Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) Programme, published on June 3rd 2026 by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The bonds bear a fixed rate coupon of 5.25% per annum for the first 5.25 years and a resettable rate every 5 years thereafter. They are direct, unconditional, unsecured, undated and deeply subordinated obligations (titres subordonnés de dernier rang) of the issuer. Moody's has assigned a 50% equity content to the bonds1 and a Ba2 rating, two notches below Alstom's Baa3 senior unsecured rating. This first green transaction was multiple times oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand across geographies and investor classes, and supporting further diversification of the investor base. The proceeds of this transaction will be used to finance and refinance in full the assets and/or expenditures described in the European Green Bond Factsheet, available on Alstom's website and reviewed by Moody's, in accordance with the EuGB regulations. With this inaugural EU Green Bond issuance, Alstom reaffirms its commitment to its Investment Grade rating, while advancing its objective of accelerating the transition to low-carbon mobility and driving sustainable value across its operations and solutions. The €700 million bond due in October 2026 is expected to be repaid upon maturity. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as green structuring bank. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC, and Natixis acted as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the issuance. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Deutsche Bank and Société Générale acted as active bookrunners. Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer acted as legal advisors to Alstom and A&O Shearman as legal advisors to the banks.



About Alstom

Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transport. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and local know-how to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.

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Contacts

Press:

Charles-Etienne LEBATARD

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Philippe MOLITOR

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Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN – VP Finance M&A and Investor Relations

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Guillaume GAUVILLE – Head of Investor Relations

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Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Alstom does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the“Prospectus Regulation”). The final prospectus, when published, will be available on the website of the Autorité des marches financiers () and on the website of the Issuer ().

1 Alstom will account for the bonds entirely as equity under IFRS

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