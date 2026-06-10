Karan Kundrra Wishes His 'Extraordinary Little Girl' Tejasswi Prakash On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Television actor Karan Kundrra has penned a birthday note for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash, whom he lovingly called his“ fiercest most extraordinary little girl” as she turned 31 on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old actor shared a string of romantic pictures featuring him and the actress.

For the caption, he wrote:“Happy Birthday to the fiercest most extraordinary little girl.. I'm proud to be your Man!! Keep shining.”

Karan met Tejasswi during their stint on the 15th edition of the reality show“Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. After four years of dating, Karan proposed to Tejasswi in Desi Bling in Dubai.

On the professional front, the two were recently seen in the glossy Desi Bling, which follows the extravagant, ultra-luxurious lives of wealthy Indian expats living in Dubai.

Tejasswi is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6. She was also seen in shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. She made her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

Talking about Karan, the actor made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's popular television show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. He went on to star in several TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

He has also hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School, Dance Deewane Juniors and Temptation Island India, and featured in the Hindi films Mubarakan, 1921 and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

He was last seen hosting the sixteenth season of Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone.

It follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.