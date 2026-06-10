Disney Garden Of Wonder Blooms To Life Again At Singapore's Gardens By The Bay With All-New Character Topiaries

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Disney magic blooms anew at Singapore's premier horticultural destination Gardens by the Bay as the second edition of Disney Garden of Wonder, opens today. Featuring 23 vibrant topiaries inspired by beloved Disney and Pixar characters, the enchanting showcase transforms Floral Fantasy into a world of floral artistry and imagination through 14 March 2027.

Beauty and the Beast

Organised in collaboration with Disney and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Garden of Wonder is inspired by Disney and Pixar stories that have charmed generations of fans around the world, inviting people of all ages to re-discover their favourite stories of courage, kindness, friendship and love through the beauty of plants. Following the success of its debut at Gardens by the Bay in 2024, the enthralling floral showcase returns in an even more special second edition.

Anna and Olaf from Frozen

Visitors can look forward to five themed areas:



Frozen, in which topiary versions of Anna, Elsa and Olaf preside over an enchanting snowy landscape, brought to life through themed lighting that imagines a frost-kissed world of wonder. Inspired by Elsa's Ice Palace, visitors can step on a floor where magical snowflakes dance and respond to movement.

Disney princesses, where Rapunzel appears alongside her best friend Pascal the chameleon; Belle is with the Beast and their enchanted companions; and Jasmine is accompanied by her loyal tiger Rajah.

Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger gather in a cheerful party scene. Tigger bounces up and down while Piglet twirls, and visitors can picture themselves joining everyone at the table!

Toy Story 5, where Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear appear as topiaries in a playful setting inspired by Bonnie's Room, alongside displays of new characters Lilypad and Smarty Pants. Go Local, a Singaporean-themed zone where Disney characters are reimagined in familiar local settings. Chip 'n Dale perch atop a giant ice cream sandwich; Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck share the spicy rice noodle dish laksa; and Mickey Mouse makes the traditional beverage teh tarik with Donald Duck.



Outside Floral Fantasy, a 4m-tall Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey marks the entrance and welcomes visitors to Gardens by the Bay.



The hand-assembled topiaries are crafted from more than 40 species of preserved and dried floral materials, which took more than 16,000 man hours.



Each material was selected for its colour, texture and form, helping to reflect each character's features. Plenty of flowers are used for the Disney princesses for example, while Rapunzel's hair is crafted from Stipa, a perennial grass that has fluffy or oat-like flowerheads.



The surrounding landscapes also use plant palettes that reflect the mood of each zone - sunflowers and marigolds reflect the honey-toned meadow setting of Winnie the Pooh, while lilies and roses bring out the romantic and jewel-toned settings of Disney Princess stories. Hydrangeas and dusty miller evoke the icy blues, whites and silvers of Frozen.



Throughout the duration of Garden of Wonder, visitors can enjoy select weekend Meet and Greet sessions with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in outfits inspired by Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. Donald Duck and Daisy Duck will also join the experience on select weekends, dressed for a sunny getaway on our tropical island. Meet and Greet dates are available at



Visitors can round off their experience with shopping at the gift shop, which carries items launching exclusively at Disney Garden of Wonder.

Disney Garden of Wonder

Date: 8 June 2026 to 14 March 2027

Time: 10am to 9pm

Venue: Floral Fantasy at Gardens by the Bay

Details: Tickets are priced at SGD 24 for adults and SGD 16 for children

Getting here: Take the MRT to Bayfront station. Alternatively, drop off at the Bayfront Plaza carpark via taxi or ride-hailing service. More information available here.

Visit for more details.

Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.



Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.



Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 115 million visitors and garnered numerous international accolades including the third Top Attraction in the World in Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024, Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, and Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.



For more information, visit .



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