Know Before You Pledge: Bajaj Finance's Gold Loan Calculator Gives Borrowers A Real Number

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) India's households collectively hold an estimated 25,000 tonnes of gold, one of the largest private gold reserves in the world. Yet when a financial need arises, most owners have no clear sense of what that gold can unlock. They walk into a branch not knowing whether their jewellery qualifies for Rs. 50,000 or Rs. 5 lakh.



Bajaj Finance Gold Loan



Bajaj Finance's gold loan calculator is designed to change that. It gives borrowers a verified, methodology-backed loan estimate before they pledge a single gram - removing the guesswork from one of India's most widely used secured credit products.



How the loan amount is actually calculated

Understanding what drives the eligible loan amount helps borrowers make better pledging decisions.



The calculation starts with three inputs: the weight of the gold in grams, its purity in karats, and the applicable gold rate. Where most borrowers go wrong is assuming the rate used is the live market price they see on a financial app. It is not. Bajaj Finance values pledged gold at the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average closing price published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange. This is a deliberate, RBI-aligned methodology, it protects both the borrower and the lender from short-term price volatility and ensures the loan is structured on a stable valuation basis.



Once the gold value is established, the RBI-prescribed Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of up to 85% is applied to arrive at the final eligible loan amount. For example, if a borrower pledges 22-karat gold valued at Rs. 2 lakh, they may be eligible for a loan of up to Rs. 1.70 lakh.



Why using the calculator before applying matters

The gold loan calculator is a planning tool. Borrowers can model multiple scenarios: pledging more gold to access a higher amount, adjusting tenure to reduce monthly outgo, or comparing total interest across short and long repayment periods. A borrower who needs ₹3 lakh but only models Rs. 2 lakh worth of gold walks into the branch under-prepared. The calculator prevents that.



Bajaj Finance's gold loan calculator is available on their website and app, accessible from anywhere in India - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, or a Tier-3 town.



Documents required for gold loan

A single valid KYC document is sufficient for a Bajaj Finance gold loan application. The documents required for gold loan applications with Bajaj Finance are minimal. Borrowers need just one valid KYC document - which may be an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, driving licence,, NREGA job card, or a letter from the National Population Register. No income proof, no salary slips, and no bank statements are needed- a meaningful distinction from unsecured loan products where income documentation can delay or derail an application.



Key features of a Bajaj Finance gold loan



Loan amounts from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore

Interest rates are significantly lower than most unsecured loan options, making gold loans a cost-effective borrowing choice

Multiple repayment - monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis

No foreclosure charges

Same-day disbursal in most cases Free insurance on pledged gold



How to apply

Borrowers can begin the application process online by visiting the Bajaj Finance website or app, entering their mobile number, verifying with an OTP, selecting their nearest branch, and downloading their in-principal eligibility letter. The gold is assessed physically at the branch, and funds are credited on the same day in most cases.



T&C Apply.



About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



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