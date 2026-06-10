Who Is Pranit More? Comedian Trends Amid Viral Rs 370 Biryani Controversy

Comedian Pranit More has become one of the most discussed names online after a viral crowd-work clip sparked outrage. The controversy, centred around the now-famous ₹370 biryani remark, has triggered widespread debate.

Pranit More is a popular stand-up comedian, content creator and former radio jockey from Maharashtra. He gained recognition through his observational comedy videos and live performances. Over the years, he built a strong following on social media and YouTube, becoming one of the most recognised comedy creators in the Marathi entertainment space.

Pranit's popularity surged further after his appearance on Bigg Boss 19. His humour, relatable storytelling and strong social media presence helped him attract a wider audience across India. The comedian has also hosted shows and performed sold-out stand-up specials, making him a familiar face among younger viewers.

Pranit More is currently trending because of a viral clip from one of his comedy shows. During a crowd-work segment, an audience member claimed that after spending ₹370 on a chicken biryani during a date, he expected intimacy in return. The remark triggered widespread criticism online, with many social media users calling it offensive and inappropriate.

Following the backlash, Pranit issued a public apology on social media. He acknowledged the criticism, expressed regret over the incident and said he would learn from the experience. The controversy has kept the comedian in the headlines, with social media users continuing to discuss the viral clip and his response.