Contractorcreds Unveils The Most Comprehensive Contractor Credential Verification Platform In America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ContractorCREDS, the nation's first credential-verification platform for the construction industry, today announced the full launch of its platform -- the most comprehensive contractor verification system ever built in the United States.



What ContractorCREDS Does

ContractorCREDS independently verifies contractor credentials -- state trade licenses, general liability insurance, workers' compensation coverage, surety bonding, manufacturer certifications, EPA certifications, and OSHA training records -- across all 50 states. Contractors are ranked by verified credentials, not reviews or advertising spend.

The platform covers 190+ construction trades, from general contracting and roofing to specialty fields like fire sprinkler installation, elevator mechanics, and environmental remediation.



Platform Features

Contractor Directory & Credential Scoring

The searchable directory lets homeowners, insurance professionals, and property managers find contractors by trade, state, and credential score. Each contractor profile displays verified documentation with a composite credential score showing how thoroughly their qualifications have been confirmed.



Storm Claim Contractors Division

A dedicated directory for storm restoration professionals covering 16+ trades. Features include SCC Certification, a Travels for Storms toggle for contractors who deploy out-of-state, franchise territories, and a complete contractor qualification system.



AI Academy

The AI Academy is a training platform where contractors study verified course material, take AI-proctored exams, and earn an AI-Certified designation. Courses cover licensing law, insurance requirements, building codes, ethics, and storm restoration protocols. The AI-Certified Roster lists every contractor who has passed.



Podcast Platform

The built-in podcast platform hosts original audio content covering licensing, insurance claims, storm restoration, fraud prevention, and contractor business strategy. Episodes are searchable, categorized, and include full transcripts.



Industry News & Regulatory Alerts

A curated news feed delivers OSHA safety requirements, FTC enforcement actions against contractor fraud, FEMA disaster response guidelines, and state attorney general crackdowns on unlicensed work.



Community Forum

The Discussion Forum provides a space for contractor-to-contractor discussion, insurance claim strategies, license reciprocity questions, storm event field reports, and business growth tips. It is the only community forum dedicated to storm claim contractors online.



Advisory Board

An Advisory Board of industry leaders, attorneys, insurance professionals, and veteran contractors guides the platform's development, credentialing standards, and policy decisions.



Monitoring & Compliance Alerts

The monitoring system tracks license expirations, insurance lapses, and state licensing board complaints, sending real-time alerts to homeowners who have added contractors to their watchlist.



For Homeowners

Homeowners can search the directory for free, view credential scores, check verified documentation, add contractors to a personal watchlist with expiration alerts, file complaints, and access educational resources about hiring qualified contractors.



About ContractorCREDS

ContractorCREDS is the nation's first credential-verification platform for the construction industry. Founded on the principle of Trust, But Verify, the platform independently verifies contractor credentials across all 50 states covering 190+ trades. The platform serves homeowners, contractors, insurance professionals, and industry suppliers.



Links

Full Platform Guide on ContractorCREDS Blog:

Contractor Directory:

Storm Claim Contractors: