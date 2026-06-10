TN Chief Minister Vijay Pays Homage To Legendary Tamil Film Director Bharathiraja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday paid homage to one of Tamil cinema's iconic directors Bharathirajaa, who passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister arrived at the residence of the late director in Neelangarai and paid his last respects to the legendary director.

The demise of one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema has plunged the Tamil film industry in gloom with several film stars, directors and film industry professionals expressing grief and shock.

Actress Gautami Tadimalla, in her condolence message on X, said, "I am deeply saddened at the passing of our Iyakkunar Imayam Barathiraaja sir. He is a true legend in the spectrum of Indian film and has defined an era of Tamil cinema with his timeless classics. His loss is irreplaceable and will be keenly felt for ages to come. Many generations of filmmakers and audiences will continue to be inspired by his legacy. May his soul RIP. Om Shanti #barathiraja."

Actress Revathi, who was introduced to Tamil cinema by Bharathiraja, in her condolence message on Instagram said, "RIP Bharathiraja Sir - the reason that I am here as an Actor and did the films I did."

Actor Shanthanu, in his condolence message, said, "The legend who put Tamil soil on the silver screen forever. A visionary who gave Tamil cinema its soul has left us, but his footprints will remain for the generations to come. Rest in the frames you created, #Bharathiraja Sir (folded hands symbol). இயக்குநர் இமையம் #Rip."

Music director and actor G V Prakash Kumar, in his condolence message, wrote, "Barathiraja sir. Really saddened to hear this. The stalwart who changed cinema and inspired so many film makers."

For the unaware, Padma Shri Award winner Bharathiraja, who is considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for sometime now.

Known for showcasing the rural Tamil lifestyle with flair on screen with his movies, many of which dealt with societal problems, Bharathirajaa, whose opening lines 'En Iniya Tamil Makkale...' are popular in Tamil Nadu to this day, was known for his brilliant direction and his ability to spot new talent.

The ace director, who has won six National Awards, won the Tamil Nadu government's state award for best direction for his very first film, '16 Vayathinile', which featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the lead.

Born to Periya Mayathevar and Meenakshi Ammal alias Karuthammal on July 17, 1941 in Alli Nagaram in Theni district, Bharathirajaa was originally named Chinnasamy. The director, who has directed around 44 films in his illustrious career, has delivered several cult classics including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Mudhal Mariyadhai', 'Mann Vasanai', 'Pudhumai Penn', 'Vedham Pudhithu', 'Kizhakku Cheemaiyile', 'Karuthamma' and 'Naadodi Thendral'.

Apart from directing, Bharathirajaa was also a brilliant actor. He made his debut as an actor in Kallukkul Eeram and then went on to act in a number of movies including Nizhalgal, Dhaavani Kanavugal, Idhayam, Aayudha Ezhuthu, Rettai Suzhi, Pandiya Naadu, Seethakaadhi, Maanaadu, Eeswaran, and Thiruchitrambalam.