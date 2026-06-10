TN Farmers In Distress As Power Shortage Threatens Summer Paddy Crop In Thanjavur

MENAFN - IANS) Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), June 10 (IANS) Farmers in several parts of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district are staring at heavy losses as inadequate three-phase power supply has disrupted irrigation for standing summer paddy crops, causing fields to dry up and crops to wither.

The Cauvery delta district traditionally cultivates three major paddy seasons -- Kuruvai, Samba, and Thaladi.

Every year, water for irrigation is released from the Mettur Dam in June to support Kuruvai cultivation. However, with storage levels at the reservoir remaining below requirements this year, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet announced the customary June 12 release of water.

Amid uncertainty over the opening of the dam, many farmers had opted for summer paddy cultivation, popularly known as Vasantha paddy, using groundwater resources.

Farmers invested up to Rs 30,000 per acre on seeds, fertilisers, labour and other cultivation expenses, hoping for a good harvest. The crop had been progressing well until irrigation problems emerged in recent weeks.

Farmers have been relying on borewells and electric pump sets to irrigate their fields. However, they allege that the supply of three-phase electricity, essential for operating agricultural motors, has been irregular and insufficient.

As a result, irrigation has become increasingly difficult at a critical stage of crop growth. In several villages, farmers have been forced to switch to diesel-powered pump sets to draw water, significantly increasing cultivation costs.

Many small and marginal farmers say they cannot afford the additional expenditure on diesel, leaving large stretches of farmland without adequate irrigation.

More than 20 villages, including Viluthiyur, Irumbuthalai, Manakkudi and Muniyur near Thanjavur, are reportedly facing severe difficulties due to the shortage of three-phase power supply. With irrigation coming to a halt in many areas, agricultural fields have begun to crack under the summer heat, while standing paddy crops are showing signs of stress and wilting.

Farmers warn that if an uninterrupted power supply is not restored immediately, substantial portions of the crop could be lost. Many of them had taken loans to finance cultivation and now fear they may be unable to recover their investments. They have appealed to the state government and electricity authorities to ensure adequate three-phase power supply for agricultural operations and prevent further damage to crops. Farmers say timely intervention is crucial to save the standing paddy crop and protect them from severe financial hardship.