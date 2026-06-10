Nadda Hails PM Modi's Historic Tenure, Offers Prayers At Birla Temple

Union Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday offered prayers at the Birla Temple to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming one of India's longest-serving prime ministers and completing 12 years in office. Describing PM Modi as the nation's "Pradhan Sevak" (chief servant), Nadda wished him a long life and good health, while hailing his tenure as a historic milestone in India's political journey.

Nadda Hails 'Landmark Day'

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said the occasion should be remembered as a landmark day in the country's history, noting that Prime Minister Modi had surpassed the number of serving days of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. "This day should be etched in golden words in history. On this day, India's 'Pradhan Sevak', Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has broken all records, including that of the country's first Prime Minister, by serving the nation continuously for the maximum number of days," Nadda said

He added that BJP workers and supporters across the country were praying for the Prime Minister's well-being and continued service to the nation. "Today, BJP workers and the Prime Minister's supporters are praying for his long life and good health, and that he continues to serve the nation for many years to come. Along with my colleagues, I have come to the Birla Temple to offer prayers for Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Sitharaman Lauds 'Decisive Leadership'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a "historic milestone" as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. In a post on the social media platform X, Sitharaman highlighted that over the past 4,399 days, the Prime Minister's Office has provided "decisive and strong leadership" during numerous challenging moments faced by the nation.

Reflecting on the core philosophy of the current administration, the Finance Minister noted that the principle of 'Antyodaya', the service of the last person, remains central to the government's journey. She emphasised that the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' has ensured the benefits of development reach every citizen, regardless of their proximity to state or national capitals.

Sitharaman further stated that this milestone honours the contributions of every citizen to nation-building. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Minister observed that the NDA government has undertaken "bold reforms" and implemented numerous initiatives with "unprecedented speed and scale." She attributed the government's continued electoral success to this track record, stating that the administration "continues to earn the trust and mandate of our people time and again."

The Finance Minister concluded her message by describing the achievement as a historic step forward as the country pursues its "firm resolve toward a developed India." (ANI)

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