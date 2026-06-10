PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving PM, Posts On Public Service, Governance

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving PM on Wednesday, he termed public service as the biggest test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust." जनसेवा ही सुशासन की सबसे बड़ी कसौटी है। विनम्रता, समर्पण और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के साथ निरंतर कार्य करने वाला व्यक्ति ही जनविश्वास अर्जित करता है। सदानुरक्तप्रकृतिः प्रजापालनतत्परः। विनीतात्मा हि नृपतिर्भूयसी श्रियमश्नुते॥ twitter/mn0Ax0F8hs - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026

"Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

Leaders Hail PM Modi on Historic Milestone

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed PM Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure as the "watershed period for India since Independence," lauding the current government for countering the "inferiority" instilled by the colonial rule.

Kovind praised PM Modi for representing India as the "mother of democracy" at the global stage, while criticising the Nehruvian period for allegedly perpetuating the ideas of Thomas Macaulay.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that his achievement in becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians.

He said that PM Modi's journey of 4,399 days represents a "golden chapter" in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India.

International Acclaim

Congratulatory remarks have come in from across the globe. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led the international accolades, praising the Indian leader's immense contribution to the nation's global ascent.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also lauded the Prime Minister's enduring political journey. Ambassador Gor posted, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is a powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership! Wishing him all the best!"

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