Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Haryanvi Dancer Accuses Husband Veer Sahu Of Abuse Read Details

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has approached a Delhi court, alleging domestic violence by her husband, Veer Sahu. As the case grabs headlines, many are curious to know more about Veer Sahu.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular Haryanvi dancers and singers in India. She rose to fame through her stage performances and songs, later gaining nationwide recognition after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. Over the years, she has appeared in music videos, films and television shows, building a massive fan following.

Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has moved a Delhi court, accusing her husband Veer Sahu of domestic violence. Seeking legal protection under the Domestic Violence Act, she approached the court after alleging repeated harassment. The court has granted interim relief and issued directions to safeguard her until the next hearing.

In her petition, Sapna claimed that she faced physical and mental abuse during her marriage. She also alleged that her husband created disturbances in public and private settings, forcing her to leave the matrimonial home. These allegations are currently under judicial consideration and have not yet been proven in court.

To support her claims, Sapna reportedly submitted several documents before the court, including photographs and digital records. After examining the petition and supporting material, the court found enough grounds to provide temporary protection and proceed with the matter at the preliminary stage.

The court directed Veer Sahu not to contact Sapna or visit her residence and workplace until further orders. It also asked the concerned authorities and police officials to ensure compliance with the directions. The case is expected to come up for further hearing on July 25.