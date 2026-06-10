Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Wednesday, June 10, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,813
|+0.47%
|+25.14%
|169,019
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.18
|+0.06%
|-6.86%
|5.17
|5.18
|5.17
|-
|EUR/BRL
|5.97
|-0.31%
|-5.87%
|5.99
|5.97
|5.97
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BRENT
|91.91
|+0.50%
|+37.45%
|91.45
|93.27
|91.66
|3,020
|WTI
|88.66
|+0.52%
|+36.44%
|88.20
|90.00
|88.28
|19,726
|IRON ORE
|161.91
|-
|+69.59%
|161.91
|161.91
|1
|GOLD
|4,197
|-1.47%
|+26.39%
|4,260
|4,281
|4,194
|34,828
|SILVER
|63.59
|-2.31%
|+74.02%
|65.09
|65.48
|63.58
|7,825
|LITHIUM
|78.61
|+0.40%
|+108.24%
|78.30
|80.42
|76.60
|770,841
|SOY
|1,116
|+0.18%
|+5.48%
|1,114
|1,118
|1,113
|4,160
|CORN
|420.00
|+0.12%
|-4.27%
|419.50
|420.50
|418.25
|12,445
|WHEAT
|587.50
|+0.38%
|+9.92%
|585.25
|589.00
|583.50
|1,553
|COFFEE
|245.20
|-0.28%
|-30.94%
|245.90
|244.65
|238.85
|-
|SUGAR
|14.14
|+0.14%
|-14.20%
|14.12
|14.23
|13.97
|-
|ORANGE JUICE
|170.60
|+6.23%
|-37.97%
|160.60
|170.60
|162.00
|-
|COTTON
|76.24
|+3.88%
|+16.54%
|73.39
|87.36
|84.37
|30,271
|BEEF
|239.70
|-2.77%
|+5.56%
|246.52
|240.00
|235.15
|31,827
|CATTLE
|354.15
|+0.98%
|+13.09%
|350.70
|355.08
|349.05
|8,389
|COCOA
|3,883
|+1.36%
|-59.56%
|3,831
|4,031
|3,847
|-
|PETR4
|41.17
|-0.12%
|+41.14%
|41.22
|41.37
|40.70
|56,666,100
|VALE3
|78.50
|+0.55%
|+47.31%
|78.07
|78.79
|76.83
|17,511,600
|SUZB3
|42.05
|+0.19%
|-21.50%
|41.97
|42.38
|41.89
|4,638,400
|KLABIN
|17.04
|-0.47%
|-8.01%
|17.12
|17.22
|17.00
|4,027,800
|SLCE3
|14.56
|+0.76%
|-10.98%
|14.45
|14.67
|14.43
|2,940,900
|ABEV3
|16.21
|+0.81%
|+16.12%
|16.08
|16.35
|16.13
|23,728,600
|ITUB4
|39.22
|+1.82%
|+11.01%
|38.52
|39.34
|38.77
|27,974,100
|BBDC4
|17.43
|+1.34%
|+10.04%
|17.20
|17.62
|17.25
|26,742,900
|BBAS3
|19.11
|+0.05%
|-12.06%
|19.10
|19.47
|19.04
|18,018,300
|B3SA3
|15.39
|+1.12%
|+16.95%
|15.22
|15.53
|15.14
|48,100,400
|WEGE3
|43.33
|-1.52%
|+1.14%
|44.00
|44.17
|42.78
|9,553,900
|PRIO3
|61.80
|-1.18%
|+46.62%
|62.54
|62.93
|61.29
|8,571,900
|RENT3
|40.85
|+1.69%
|-6.44%
|40.17
|41.25
|40.18
|6,591,700
|AZZA3
|17.24
|+0.82%
|-59.15%
|17.10
|17.49
|16.92
|3,763,400
|CSNA3
|6.07
|+2.88%
|-26.87%
|5.90
|6.20
|5.78
|23,100,000
|GGBR4
|23.47
|-0.89%
|+32.15%
|23.68
|23.87
|22.90
|8,634,300
|ENEV3
|24.70
|+3.13%
|+80.56%
|23.95
|24.70
|23.79
|10,443,500
|LREN3
|15.01
|+0.27%
|-16.10%
|14.97
|15.39
|14.76
|14,688,700
170.60
+6.23% COTTON
76.24
+3.88% ENEV3
24.70
+3.13% CSNA3
6.07
+2.88% BEEF
239.70
-2.77% SILVER
63.59
-2.31% ITUB4
39.22
+1.82% RENT3
40.85
+1.69%
The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.47%, with breadth positive - 24 of 33 names higher. Utilities led, while Energy lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 9 Jun 2026 Mexico's Stock Market Slides to Its Long-Term Line as the Dollar Bites Read → 03 The Brazilian real and the dollar
The real had a steadier day, with the dollar easing to around 5.18 reais after climbing close to its strongest level against the real in months. The dollar's powerful recent run - driven by a strong US jobs report and the nervous global mood - finally paused, giving the Brazilian currency a moment to catch its breath.
The dollar still looks stretched after such a strong climb, which could limit further weakness in the real if the global picture stays calm. Underneath it all, Brazil's central bank is still holding its benchmark interest rate at 14.50%, which rewards investors who hold Brazilian assets, and it decides rates again next week. A steady or improving global mood would let that high-interest-rate appeal support the real more visibly - but today's US inflation reading could shake things up first.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Wednesday, June 10 09:30 BRT US inflation report (May) - The day's main event. Yearly inflation is expected to jump to 4.2% from 3.8%, with the core measure at 2.9%. A hot reading would revive worries about US interest rates and pressure markets like Brazil's. Through the day Reaction to the US strike on Iran - Not a scheduled release, but a powerful influence today. Watch oil prices and the global mood for signs of whether the conflict is widening. 10:45 BRT Bank of Canada rate decision - Expected to hold its rate at 2.25%. A useful read on how another major central bank is balancing growth and inflation. 11:30 BRT US oil inventories - Weekly figures on US crude stockpiles, watched closely now that the conflict has put oil supply back in focus. June 16-17 Brazil's interest-rate decision - Now just days away, with the central bank's benchmark rate at 14.50%. Today's US inflation reading will colour expectations going in. Ongoing Oil prices - Steady in the low $90s for now, but the single biggest swing factor for Brazil through both inflation and investor mood. 05 The rest of Latin America
Tuesday brought a broad and welcome bounce across the region. Chile led with a 3.3% jump and Colombia rose 2.7%, both rebounding sharply off their recent lows, while Argentina gained 1.2% in its second straight up day. Brazil's 0.68% rise fit the same pattern, leaving Mexico - down 0.4% - as the only market still slipping.
The fact that the whole neighbourhood lifted together suggests the recovery was driven by a shift in the global mood rather than any single country's news. Encouragingly, Mexico's inflation also cooled, which supports the case for lower interest rates there. Across Latin America, the question now is whether this rebound can survive the fresh escalation in the Middle East and today's US inflation reading.06 Bottom Line The Takeaway
Brazil enters Wednesday in a better but still delicate spot. Tuesday brought the first real relief in two weeks - the Ibovespa bounced 0.68% to 169,813 off its key support line, the real steadied near 5.18, and the whole region rallied together. The floor appears to be holding, and the worst of the selling wave may have passed.
The catch is timing: the US struck Iran just after the close, and a US inflation report expected to run hot lands today. Both will test that fragile recovery as soon as trading gets going. Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate still offers the real support, and the market is no longer in free fall, but the dominant forces remain external.
The bottom line: a hopeful bounce meets a double test. Watch how markets digest the strike on Iran and, above all, today's US inflation report - expected to show prices heating up. A calm reaction and a friendly inflation number would let the recovery build; a hot reading or a sharp escalation would quickly put the floor back under pressure, with Brazil's own rate decision now just days away on June 16-17.Frequently Asked Questions Has Brazil's market finally turned the corner?
Tuesday was the first genuinely encouraging session in two weeks. The Ibovespa rose 0.68% to 169,813, bouncing off its long-term support line near 166,000, and the rebound was regional, with Chile and Colombia rallying hard. That suggests the market found a floor. But it is only one day, and the fresh US strike on Iran overnight plus a US inflation report due today are immediate tests, so it is too early to call a lasting turnaround.Why does today's US inflation report matter so much?
Because it is the next big clue about US interest rates, which have been driving global markets. Yearly inflation is expected to jump to 4.2% from 3.8%, likely reflecting higher oil prices feeding through. A hot reading would reinforce expectations that the US central bank stays on hold or even raises rates, which lifts the dollar and pressures emerging markets like Brazil - and could undercut Tuesday's bounce. A cooler-than-expected number would do the opposite and help the recovery.How could the US strike on Iran affect Brazil today?
Mainly through two channels. First, escalation tends to make global investors cautious, which can pull money away from emerging markets like Brazil. Second, and most directly, it could push oil prices higher, and more expensive oil both fuels inflation and weighs on the global mood. The reaction will depend on how serious the escalation proves and whether shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz is further disrupted.Why did the real steady after weeks of weakness?
The dollar's powerful recent climb simply paused. After a strong US jobs report and nervous global mood drove the dollar up to around 5.19 reais, it eased back to about 5.18 as the rebound in risk appetite gave the real a breather. The dollar still looks stretched after its strong run, which could limit further losses for the real - and Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate continues to offer underlying support. Today's inflation reading, though, could test that calm.What is the most important thing to watch this week?
Today's US inflation report is the immediate one, alongside the market's reaction to the US strike on Iran and any move in oil prices. Looking slightly further out, Brazil's own interest-rate decision on June 16-17 is the key domestic event, and today's inflation number will shape expectations going into it. A calm response to the Middle East news and a friendly inflation reading would give Brazil's bounce room to grow; the opposite would test the floor again.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Gold and Silver Steady at Last, Clawing Back Toward the Line Gold Broke Chile's Stock Market Drops Onto the Line That Has Held All Year Argentina's Stock Market Rises Against the Regional Tide
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