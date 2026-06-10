Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Wednesday, June 10, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points The Ibovespa snapped its losing run Tuesday, rising 0.68% to 169,813 as it bounced off a key long-term support line. The rebound was regional: Chile jumped 3.3% and Colombia 2.7%, with the whole neighbourhood lifting off its recent lows together. The real steadied, with the dollar near 5.18 reais, as the dollar's powerful recent climb finally paused. The mood is fragile, though: the United States struck Iran after US markets closed Tuesday, a fresh escalation that will shape the global tone today. US stocks slipped again Tuesday as a chip-stock rebound ran out of steam - the S&P 500 eased 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell about 1%. Oil has been relatively steady near the low $90s, but the new strike raises the risk of another jump if the conflict widens. The day's big test is US inflation data, due mid-morning and expected to show prices heating up, with Brazil's own rate decision now days away on June 16-17. Today's Focus Brazil finally caught a break on Tuesday. After falling for most of two weeks, the Ibovespa rose 0.68% to close at 169,813, bouncing off the long-term support line near 166,000 that investors had been watching as a floor. It was part of a broad regional rebound - Chile and Colombia rallied especially hard - as deeply oversold markets across Latin America lifted together. The real steadied too, with the dollar easing back to around 5.18 reais after its strong recent climb finally paused. Together, the steadier currency and the bounce in stocks offered the first encouraging session in a difficult stretch, with the worst of the selling wave looking like it may have passed. But the relief is fragile. After US markets closed on Tuesday, the United States carried out a strike on Iran - a fresh escalation in a conflict that has rattled markets for months. That news, which came too late to affect Brazil's Tuesday session, will weigh on the global mood when trading resumes today, and it raises the risk of another jump in oil prices. What to watch. Today brings a double test. US inflation data lands mid-morning Brazil time and is expected to show yearly inflation jumping to 4.2% - a hot reading would revive worries about US interest rates and could undercut Tuesday's bounce. On top of that, markets are still digesting the overnight strike on Iran. Brazil's own central bank decides interest rates next week, on June 16-17, with the benchmark rate at 14.50%. 01 A welcome bounce off the floor Tuesday's 0.68% rise to 169,813 was Brazil's first gain after a long run of losses, and importantly it came right off the long-term support line near 166,000. After such a steep slide, the market was deeply oversold - stretched far enough to the downside that a bounce was overdue - and buyers stepped in at exactly the level many had been watching. That makes the floor look like it is holding, at least for now. The next hurdle is whether the bounce can build into something more durable, which would require the index to climb back toward the 175,000 area it traded at before the slide. With a fresh escalation in the Middle East overnight and a key US inflation reading due today, though, holding the recent gains will be the first task before any thought of a bigger recovery. Assessment - A real bounce, but the ground is still shaky MEDIUM Tuesday's broad regional rebound and the steadying of the real are genuinely encouraging, and they suggest the market found a floor at its long-term support. But the US strike on Iran after the close, and a US inflation report due today that is expected to run hot, are reminders that the biggest forces in play sit outside Brazil's control. The high 14.50% interest rate continues to support the real underneath. Whether this bounce lasts depends on the conflict not spiralling and on today's inflation number. 02 What happened around the world The overnight news was dominated by the Middle East. After US markets closed on Tuesday, the United States struck Iran, a fresh escalation following weeks of on-and-off tension and a brief pause earlier in the week. The risk now is that oil prices, which had settled into the low $90s, jump again if the conflict widens or shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz is further disrupted. Before that news, US markets had a lacklustre Tuesday. A rebound in beaten-down chip stocks ran out of steam, leaving the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq off about 1%, though the Dow edged higher. Investors were also holding back ahead of today's US inflation report, which will be a major clue about whether the US central bank keeps interest rates on hold or leans toward raising them after the recent strong jobs report. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call - Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call - Live Board B3 · pre-open setup

Jun 10, 2026 · 02:11 Ibovespa · benchmark 169,813

+0.47% +25.14% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 73% advancing 24 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.18 +0.06% EUR / BRL 5.97 -0.31% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 91.91 +0.50% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +3.13% ENEV3 Financials +1.08% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.85% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.79% SLCE3, ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.55% AZZA3, LREN3 Other +0.49% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Industrials +0.09% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -0.14% SUZB3, KLABIN Energy -0.65% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

169,813

+0.47%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico

65,409

-0.44%

S&P IPSAChile

10,501

+3.32%

S&P MERVALArgentina

3,150,727

+2.14%

MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,252.33

+2.71%

BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,937.73

+0.29%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,813 +0.47% +25.14% 169,019 - - - USD/BRL 5.18 +0.06% -6.86% 5.17 5.18 5.17 - EUR/BRL 5.97 -0.31% -5.87% 5.99 5.97 5.97 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - BRENT 91.91 +0.50% +37.45% 91.45 93.27 91.66 3,020 WTI 88.66 +0.52% +36.44% 88.20 90.00 88.28 19,726 IRON ORE 161.91 - +69.59% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,197 -1.47% +26.39% 4,260 4,281 4,194 34,828 SILVER 63.59 -2.31% +74.02% 65.09 65.48 63.58 7,825 LITHIUM 78.61 +0.40% +108.24% 78.30 80.42 76.60 770,841 SOY 1,116 +0.18% +5.48% 1,114 1,118 1,113 4,160 CORN 420.00 +0.12% -4.27% 419.50 420.50 418.25 12,445 WHEAT 587.50 +0.38% +9.92% 585.25 589.00 583.50 1,553 COFFEE 245.20 -0.28% -30.94% 245.90 244.65 238.85 - SUGAR 14.14 +0.14% -14.20% 14.12 14.23 13.97 - ORANGE JUICE 170.60 +6.23% -37.97% 160.60 170.60 162.00 - COTTON 76.24 +3.88% +16.54% 73.39 87.36 84.37 30,271 BEEF 239.70 -2.77% +5.56% 246.52 240.00 235.15 31,827 CATTLE 354.15 +0.98% +13.09% 350.70 355.08 349.05 8,389 COCOA 3,883 +1.36% -59.56% 3,831 4,031 3,847 - PETR4 41.17 -0.12% +41.14% 41.22 41.37 40.70 56,666,100 VALE3 78.50 +0.55% +47.31% 78.07 78.79 76.83 17,511,600 SUZB3 42.05 +0.19% -21.50% 41.97 42.38 41.89 4,638,400 KLABIN 17.04 -0.47% -8.01% 17.12 17.22 17.00 4,027,800 SLCE3 14.56 +0.76% -10.98% 14.45 14.67 14.43 2,940,900 ABEV3 16.21 +0.81% +16.12% 16.08 16.35 16.13 23,728,600 ITUB4 39.22 +1.82% +11.01% 38.52 39.34 38.77 27,974,100 BBDC4 17.43 +1.34% +10.04% 17.20 17.62 17.25 26,742,900 BBAS3 19.11 +0.05% -12.06% 19.10 19.47 19.04 18,018,300 B3SA3 15.39 +1.12% +16.95% 15.22 15.53 15.14 48,100,400 WEGE3 43.33 -1.52% +1.14% 44.00 44.17 42.78 9,553,900 PRIO3 61.80 -1.18% +46.62% 62.54 62.93 61.29 8,571,900 RENT3 40.85 +1.69% -6.44% 40.17 41.25 40.18 6,591,700 AZZA3 17.24 +0.82% -59.15% 17.10 17.49 16.92 3,763,400 CSNA3 6.07 +2.88% -26.87% 5.90 6.20 5.78 23,100,000 GGBR4 23.47 -0.89% +32.15% 23.68 23.87 22.90 8,634,300 ENEV3 24.70 +3.13% +80.56% 23.95 24.70 23.79 10,443,500 LREN3 15.01 +0.27% -16.10% 14.97 15.39 14.76 14,688,700

Largest moves today ORANGE JUICE170.60+6.23% COTTON76.24+3.88% ENEV324.70+3.13% CSNA36.07+2.88% BEEF239.70-2.77% SILVER63.59-2.31% ITUB439.22+1.82% RENT340.85+1.69%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.47%, with breadth positive - 24 of 33 names higher. Utilities led, while Energy lagged.

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03 The Brazilian real and the dollar

The real had a steadier day, with the dollar easing to around 5.18 reais after climbing close to its strongest level against the real in months. The dollar's powerful recent run - driven by a strong US jobs report and the nervous global mood - finally paused, giving the Brazilian currency a moment to catch its breath.

The dollar still looks stretched after such a strong climb, which could limit further weakness in the real if the global picture stays calm. Underneath it all, Brazil's central bank is still holding its benchmark interest rate at 14.50%, which rewards investors who hold Brazilian assets, and it decides rates again next week. A steady or improving global mood would let that high-interest-rate appeal support the real more visibly - but today's US inflation reading could shake things up first.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Wednesday, June 10 09:30 BRT- The day's main event. Yearly inflation is expected to jump to 4.2% from 3.8%, with the core measure at 2.9%. A hot reading would revive worries about US interest rates and pressure markets like Brazil's. Through the day- Not a scheduled release, but a powerful influence today. Watch oil prices and the global mood for signs of whether the conflict is widening. 10:45 BRT- Expected to hold its rate at 2.25%. A useful read on how another major central bank is balancing growth and inflation. 11:30 BRT- Weekly figures on US crude stockpiles, watched closely now that the conflict has put oil supply back in focus. June 16-17- Now just days away, with the central bank's benchmark rate at 14.50%. Today's US inflation reading will colour expectations going in. Ongoing- Steady in the low $90s for now, but the single biggest swing factor for Brazil through both inflation and investor mood. 05 The rest of Latin America

Tuesday brought a broad and welcome bounce across the region. Chile led with a 3.3% jump and Colombia rose 2.7%, both rebounding sharply off their recent lows, while Argentina gained 1.2% in its second straight up day. Brazil's 0.68% rise fit the same pattern, leaving Mexico - down 0.4% - as the only market still slipping.

The fact that the whole neighbourhood lifted together suggests the recovery was driven by a shift in the global mood rather than any single country's news. Encouragingly, Mexico's inflation also cooled, which supports the case for lower interest rates there. Across Latin America, the question now is whether this rebound can survive the fresh escalation in the Middle East and today's US inflation reading.

06 Bottom Line The Takeaway

Brazil enters Wednesday in a better but still delicate spot. Tuesday brought the first real relief in two weeks - the Ibovespa bounced 0.68% to 169,813 off its key support line, the real steadied near 5.18, and the whole region rallied together. The floor appears to be holding, and the worst of the selling wave may have passed.

The catch is timing: the US struck Iran just after the close, and a US inflation report expected to run hot lands today. Both will test that fragile recovery as soon as trading gets going. Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate still offers the real support, and the market is no longer in free fall, but the dominant forces remain external.

The bottom line: a hopeful bounce meets a double test. Watch how markets digest the strike on Iran and, above all, today's US inflation report - expected to show prices heating up. A calm reaction and a friendly inflation number would let the recovery build; a hot reading or a sharp escalation would quickly put the floor back under pressure, with Brazil's own rate decision now just days away on June 16-17.

Frequently Asked Questions Has Brazil's market finally turned the corner?

Tuesday was the first genuinely encouraging session in two weeks. The Ibovespa rose 0.68% to 169,813, bouncing off its long-term support line near 166,000, and the rebound was regional, with Chile and Colombia rallying hard. That suggests the market found a floor. But it is only one day, and the fresh US strike on Iran overnight plus a US inflation report due today are immediate tests, so it is too early to call a lasting turnaround.

Why does today's US inflation report matter so much?

Because it is the next big clue about US interest rates, which have been driving global markets. Yearly inflation is expected to jump to 4.2% from 3.8%, likely reflecting higher oil prices feeding through. A hot reading would reinforce expectations that the US central bank stays on hold or even raises rates, which lifts the dollar and pressures emerging markets like Brazil - and could undercut Tuesday's bounce. A cooler-than-expected number would do the opposite and help the recovery.

How could the US strike on Iran affect Brazil today?

Mainly through two channels. First, escalation tends to make global investors cautious, which can pull money away from emerging markets like Brazil. Second, and most directly, it could push oil prices higher, and more expensive oil both fuels inflation and weighs on the global mood. The reaction will depend on how serious the escalation proves and whether shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz is further disrupted.

Why did the real steady after weeks of weakness?

The dollar's powerful recent climb simply paused. After a strong US jobs report and nervous global mood drove the dollar up to around 5.19 reais, it eased back to about 5.18 as the rebound in risk appetite gave the real a breather. The dollar still looks stretched after its strong run, which could limit further losses for the real - and Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate continues to offer underlying support. Today's inflation reading, though, could test that calm.

What is the most important thing to watch this week?

Today's US inflation report is the immediate one, alongside the market's reaction to the US strike on Iran and any move in oil prices. Looking slightly further out, Brazil's own interest-rate decision on June 16-17 is the key domestic event, and today's inflation number will shape expectations going into it. A calm response to the Middle East news and a friendly inflation reading would give Brazil's bounce room to grow; the opposite would test the floor again.

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