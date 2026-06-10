China's Leading Brand CUKTECH Has Cumulatively Sold Over 150 Million Power Banks Globally, Taking A Further Step Towards Globalization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANBERRA, Australia, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest data from CUKTECH, a leading Chinese brand, shows that it has cumulatively shipped over 150 million power banks and 20 million chargers. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, companies are exploring how innovation can genuinely enhance everyday experiences. CUKTECH is a technology-driven innovator guided by its philosophy of“Instant Charge” dedicated to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem and services for users around the world.





Since its founding, CUKTECH has placed research and development at the core of its operations. Over 50% of its employees work in R&D and Quality Assurance, ensuring that every technological application balances performance with safety. The company operates its own laboratory, covering functional testing, safety compliance, reliability, and compatibility testing, providing a solid foundation for product quality and reliability.

CUKTECH's approach to innovation emphasizes long-term accumulation rather than short-term trends. The brand continues to invest in research, material selection, and system optimization, developing solutions that genuinely improve daily life. This pragmatic and steady strategy allows technology to create real value while supporting the brand's sustainable growth.





At the same time, CUKTECH focuses on the intersection of technology and human experience. Meaningful innovation, the brand believes, is not only about functional improvements but also about delivering comfort, reliability, and intuitive experiences. Every connection and every charge is seen as an opportunity for technology to serve life. CUKTECH's core brand values are expressed in three dimensions: Tech Vibe, Ultimate experience, and performance equality.

Globally, CUKTECH has established a presence in China, the United States, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries. Several of its products have received international recognition, winning awards such as the German Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, and IDEA Award, demonstrating the brand's innovation and influence on a global scale.

Looking ahead, CUKTECH will continue leveraging its technological expertise and innovative capabilities to enable more efficient and connected living scenarios. By doing so, the brand aims to make technology more approachable, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life, providing users worldwide with smarter, more efficient experiences.

Victor Li

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