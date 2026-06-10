Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NCRI-US: World Cup 2026, Los Angeles Press Conference And Photo Exhibition On The Repression Of Athletes In Iran


2026-06-10 12:46:08
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a press conference and photo exhibition will be held in Los Angeles, calling on FIFA to suspend and expel the Iranian regime from international football for its interference, systematic suppression of athletes, and violation of FIFA's governing statutes.

Some renowned former members of Iran's National Football Team, as well as other athletes, will share their experiences at the conference. An extensive photo exhibit will highlight the stories of athletes who have been killed by the regime.

Speakers will present evidence demonstrating the direct interference of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran's football and sports institutions.

As the world's attention turns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, members of the Iranian American community in Southern California will also hold a march following the press conference. Carrying portraits of athletes killed or executed, including those during Iran's January 2026 uprising, participants will honor their courage and sacrifice.

#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - 11:00 a.m. PDT
WHERE: Los Angeles, CA
WHO: Athletes and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US)
For Media Inquiry, Please CONTACT:...

MENAFN10062026003118003196ID1111236500



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search