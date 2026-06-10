NCRI-US: World Cup 2026, Los Angeles Press Conference And Photo Exhibition On The Repression Of Athletes In Iran
Some renowned former members of Iran's National Football Team, as well as other athletes, will share their experiences at the conference. An extensive photo exhibit will highlight the stories of athletes who have been killed by the regime.
Speakers will present evidence demonstrating the direct interference of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran's football and sports institutions.
As the world's attention turns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, members of the Iranian American community in Southern California will also hold a march following the press conference. Carrying portraits of athletes killed or executed, including those during Iran's January 2026 uprising, participants will honor their courage and sacrifice.
#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026
WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - 11:00 a.m. PDT
WHERE: Los Angeles, CA
WHO: Athletes and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US)
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