'Motherhood Knows No Species': Viral Video Shows Monkey Cradling Puppy Like Its Own Baby In Himachal (WATCH)

A video of a monkey bringing a puppy up a tree and giving it remarkable care has gone popular on social media from the Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, the event happened in Mandi's Rewalsar neighbourhood. Local reports state that the monkey climbed about 20 feet up a tree after picking up a stray dog from the roadside. Residents were immediately alerted to the unusual sight, and several of them gathered under the tree out of concern that the animal may drop the puppy from the height.

The monkey seemed to care for and groom the puppy as though it were its own child, despite their worries. According to witnesses, the monkey held the puppy close while sitting on the tree for ten to fifteen minutes. The monkey stayed in the tree for a while before climbing down and leaving the puppy securely on the ground. There was no injury to the dog.

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बंदरों का आतंक इससे ज़्यादा क्या हो हो सकता है कि वो एक कुत्ते के पिल्ले को लेकर पेड़ पर जा चढ़े। यह घटना हिमाचल के रिवालसर की है। सहमा सा पिल्ला बंदर की गोद में दुबका है कि कहीं पेड़ से नीचे फेंक दे। twitter/CptEiUwp9O

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Since then, the video has been extensively circulated online, with many viewers characterising the incident as heartwarming and an uncommon instance of interspecies compassion. The monkey may have shown mother feelings toward the newborn animal, according to several neighbours.

Residents are debating if monkeys may similarly take up young toddlers as a result of the occurrence. There has been some anxiety and worry in the neighbourhood as a result of the video.

However, environmentalist Narendra Saini advised people to be calm. He stated that the Rewalsar event should not be seen as a reason for concern because similar instances are not unusual. He says locals shouldn't be alarmed by the popular video since monkeys may often show affection for other juvenile animals.