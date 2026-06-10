Ministers Hail PM Modi As He Completes 4,399 Days, Sets Tenure Record

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed 4,399 days in office, becoming India's longest-serving elected PM, with Union ministers hailing the milestone as a reflection of public trust in his leadership and highlighting the government's reform, welfare and development initiatives over the past 12 years.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal termed the occasion a historic day and said PM Modi's leadership over the last 12 years had ushered in transformative reforms that reshaped India's growth trajectory.

"From farmers to entrepreneurs, women to MSMEs, and youth to the middle class, the benefits of every major initiative introduced under the PM Modi government have reached the grassroots level, empowering crores across the country," Goyal said in a post on X.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said PM Modi's tenure was marked by decisive leadership during challenging periods and rooted in the principle of "Antyodaya".

She said the government's guiding mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" ensured that the benefits of development reached every citizen while recognising the contribution of every individual to nation-building.

"The NDA government under PM Modi has delivered bold reforms and implemented several initiatives with unprecedented pace and scale," Sitharaman said.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, described the milestone as a testament to the trust of 140 crore Indians and PM Modi's commitment to a "Nation First" approach.

"Over the past 12 years, Bharat has undergone a profound transformation. What was once aspiration has steadily become achievement," he said, citing welfare initiatives, women's empowerment, youth development, support for farmers and India's growing global standing.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh said PM Modi had reached a "historic landmark" after completing 12 years as Prime Minister and becoming India's longest-serving elected PM.

Puri highlighted achievements in economic growth, digital transformation, infrastructure expansion, social empowerment and India's enhanced global presence during the period.

Referring to key flagship programmes, he said initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart Cities Mission, PM SVANidhi, metro rail expansion, the UDAN scheme and the Ujjwala Yojana reflected the government's focus on inclusive development and citizen welfare.

He added that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" was not only about becoming a developed nation by 2047 but also about ensuring dignity, opportunity and hope for every citizen.

Moreover, the ministers underlined that PM Modi's leadership had been endorsed through successive electoral mandates and said his vision would continue to guide India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.