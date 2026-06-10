Deepti Naval Says She Can't Wait For Mumbai Monsoon, Shares Love For Mumbai Rains

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval has shared her love for Mumbai's monsoon, further revealing that while she enjoys winters and the cold weather, it is the city's rains that always draw her back to the city.

Taking to her social media account, Deepti posted a throwback picture of herself, seemingly an AI picture, seated on a flight of stone steps, dressed in a warm sweater, trousers and winter boots.

Alongside the picture, she reflected on her fondness for winter weather while admitting that nothing compares to Mumbai during the monsoon season.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "In my New York winter boots! I've always loved winters... Any excuse to get out there in the cold, away from the Mumbai heat. But come monsoon, and you'll see me come hurtling back to Bombay! Because more than the winter, I love the Bombay rains. Any day now, can't wait..."

For the uninitiated, Deepti Naval is touted as one of Indian cinema's most respected actresses.

Deepti Naval has been a part of several critically acclaimed films, including 'Chashme Buddoor', 'Saath Saath', 'Katha', 'Ankahee' and 'Mirch Masala'.

Over the years, she has also earned recognition as a writer, painter and photographer.

The actress was most recently seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders in 2025. The crime thriller film directed by Honey Trehan. The film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Singh with Radhika Apte making a special appearance.

In March, the veteran actress had taken a walk down memory lane, and had shared a nostalgic throwback moment on social media.

Taking to her social media account, she had shared a few sepia-toned pictures in a camera reel format.

The actress posted a picture capturing a reflective mood, accompanied by a simple caption:“Another time...”

–IANS

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