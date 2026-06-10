Surbhi Jyoti's 'Soaking In The Joy' As She's Set To Welcome First Bundle Of Joy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, is soaking in every moment of happiness as she embraces a new chapter in her life.

Surbhi shared a string of images showcasing her blossoming baby bump. A few pictures have a close-up image of the actress's tummy. The actress wrote a note and expressed gratitude for the journey ahead.

She wrote in the caption:“Soaking in the joy, embracing the journey, and feeling incredibly blessed through it all.”

It was in February, when Surbhi, who is married to businessman Sumit Suri announced her pregnancy. She posted a sweet picture of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between.

The 'Qubool Hai' actress further informed through her Instagram post that they are expecting their little bundle of joy by June this year.

"Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June (sic)," she captioned the post.

Surbhi married Sumit in October 2024. They got married at a hill station. Vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet and engagement, preceded the wedding ceremony.

Surbhi started her career in regional theatre and films. She worked in Punjabi language films Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De. She showcased her prowess in Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

The 38-year-old actress rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai. She was then seen in the supernatural series Naagin 3. It was 2021, when the actress made her Hindi film debut with Saurabh Tyagi's comedy-drama Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? opposite Jassie Gill.

Surbhi was last seen in the web series Gunaah directed by Anil Senior. The series stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, Zayn Ibad Khan and Darshan Pandya.