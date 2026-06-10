PM Modi Becomes India's Longest Continuously Serving Elected Premier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central Government. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India's history. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints.

Landmark Governance and Security Reforms

Over the course of the past 12 years, the Central Government has executed landmark governance reforms, infrastructure mega-projects, and decisive security policies. Under PM Modi's visionary leadership, the administration has managed to eradicate the once-dreaded left-wing terrorism, revolutionise welfare delivery, and build the revolutionary JAM trinity and UPI ecosystem. Furthermore, the government has exponentially boosted rail, road, and airport infrastructure across the country, reshaped India's defence and nuclear doctrine, and decisively avenged Pakistani terrorism, especially the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, with the highly successful Operation Sindoor. Significantly, the administration has expertly steered the country through a severe global pandemic and handled the geopolitical fallout of three devastating global wars.

Historic Electoral Victories

This landmark milestone comes just weeks after PM Modi successfully led the BJP to historic victories in the Assembly elections of West Bengal and Assam. In a monumental political shift, the party formed the government in Bengal for the very first time since Independence, completely vanquishing the Trinamool Congress and firmly establishing a powerful base for itself in a province that was once heavily dominated by the Left and the Congress.

Reflecting on this remarkable journey, PM Modi emphasised that the 12-year tenure has been entirely dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare. Celebrating the collective resolve of the nation, PM Modi stated, "With the blessings of 1.4 billion fellow citizens and the spirit of nation first, we have spared no effort in empowering our youth, women, and our farmer brothers and sisters. It is the result of these tireless efforts that today, from infrastructure to the digital revolution, the country has gained a new identity on the global stage."

PM Modi originally took charge as India's Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. Demonstrating his immense and growing popularity across the length and breadth of the country, he was re-elected with an even bigger mandate in 2019, before scripting history by assuming the office of Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in 2024.

Global Leaders Extend Congratulations

Recognising this historic achievement, prominent global leaders across the world extended their heartiest congratulations to PM Modi, widely acknowledging his transformative governance, his passionate advocacy for the Global South, and his grand vision of building an inclusive and economically dynamic India.

Praise from Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led the international accolades, praising the Indian leader's immense contribution to the nation's global ascent. In a post on social media platform X, Ibrahim stated, "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity, and standing on the global stage. Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples. I wish PM Modi continued success and the people of India continued peace, progress, and prosperity."

Congratulations from the United States

Echoing similar sentiments from the diplomatic community, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also took to X to laud the Prime Minister's enduring political journey. Ambassador Gor posted, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is a powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership! Wishing him all the best!"

Sri Lanka Reaffirms Close Ties

The wave of international congratulations further highlighted India's deep-rooted partnerships within its immediate neighbourhood. Reaffirming the close ties between New Delhi and Colombo, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, the President of Sri Lanka, highly praised PM Modi's enduring democratic mandate in a special congratulatory letter. President Disanayaka stated, "This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership."

According to a related post shared on X by the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India, "President @anuradisanayake has conveyed warm congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. The message reaffirms Sri Lanka's commitment to further strengthening the close and enduring partnership between Sri Lanka and India."

Maldives Commends Regional Role

Adding to the voices from the Indian Ocean region, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed highly commended Prime Minister Modi's constructive role in fostering regional development during his historic tenure. In a post on X, Nasheed stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in India. During this long tenure, we have witnessed not only the PM's service to the people of India, but also India's assistance to the Maldives and the region, which has helped economic growth and prosperity for our peoples. @narendramodi"

Israel Hails Transformative Governance

Further consolidating India's strong strategic alignments, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, extended his warm congratulations on X, drawing a parallel between PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while hailing both leaders for their transformative governance. The Israeli diplomat emphasised how economic overhauls under PM Modi's watch have successfully reshaped the country's financial trajectory. In his post on X, Ambassador Azar stated, "Congratulations Shri @narendramodi for being the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bharat!" Lauding the strategic vision and the enduring parallel of leadership between the two close partner nations, the Ambassador further noted, "Like your friend PM @netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel, you have transformed the Indian economy through multiple deep reforms and set the country on the path of success!"

Papua New Guinea Lauds 'Role Model' Leadership

This global recognition was mirrored in the Pacific, where James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, in a warm video message, described PM Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership" while lauding India's massive socio-economic progress. Prime Minister Marape stated that "lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to a good life today is an amazing feat."

Trinidad and Tobago Notes Global Influence

Extending her compliments from across the Atlantic, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, noted that under PM Modi's decisive leadership, India has successfully evolved as a leading and highly influential voice on critical global matters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)