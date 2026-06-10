Army Intercepts Five Iranian Missiles Over Azraq With No Casualties, Damage Reported

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) - Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran targeting the Azraq region in the Zarqa Governorate late Tuesday evening, a military official at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army confirmed.

The military source stated that the interception resulted in falling debris, but confirmed there were no human casualties or material damage. Specialized military engineering teams have been deployed to clear the missile debris and ensure no unexploded ordnance remains in the affected areas.

The General Command emphasized that the armed forces are closely monitoring ongoing regional developments and maintain maximum operational readiness to protect Jordan's airspace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The military official reiterated that Jordan will not allow its airspace to be violated by any party.

//Petra// AA