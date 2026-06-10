US House Passes $70 Billion Trump's Border Protection Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 10 (IANS) The Republican-controlled House of Representatives narrowly approved a nearly $70 billion package to fund US immigration enforcement agencies for the next three years, handing President Donald Trump a major victory on one of his signature issues and setting the stage for an expansion of border security operations.

The legislation, known as the Secure America Act, passed 214-212 largely along party lines and now heads to Trump's desk for his signature. The measure provides long-term funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), ending months of partisan deadlock over immigration enforcement funding.

The vote marked the culmination of a four-month political standoff after Democrats sought to tie funding to new restrictions on immigration enforcement practices. Republicans ultimately used the budget reconciliation process to bypass Democratic opposition and move the legislation through Congress.

"Today, Republicans fulfilled our responsibility to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security," House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino said after the vote.

"We delivered the resources needed to keep our borders secure, interdict illicit drugs such as fentanyl, and combat human trafficking and smuggling," he said.

Garbarino said the legislation would support "the dedicated men and women of DHS law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect the homeland and keep the American people safe."

Michael Guest, chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, described the measure as a way to ensure that ICE and Border Patrol personnel have the resources needed to "disrupt cartels, combat human trafficking and drug smuggling, and remove public safety threats from our communities."

The White House and Republican allies portrayed the legislation as a crucial step in sustaining Trump's immigration agenda.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said: "It is imperative that Congress immediately passes the Secure America Act to fully fund these critical components."

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, said the new funding would significantly increase enforcement efforts.

"When this reconciliation passes, that's $70B that will fund us until the end of the Trump Administration. You're going to see targeting increase, you're going to see arrests increase," Homan said.

Democrats and immigrant advocacy groups condemned the legislation, arguing that it would expand enforcement powers without sufficient oversight.

Todd Schulte, president of FWD, called the package "a stunning policy failure" and criticised lawmakers for directing vast sums to immigration enforcement while "the cost of living rises and health care funding is slashed."

Rep. Grace Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, accused Republicans of giving "ICE and Border Patrol another $70 billion to continue its mass deportation campaign without any accountability or oversight."

Meng said CAPAC members opposed additional funding "absent serious and meaningful reforms."

The legislation underscores the sharp divide between the two parties on immigration. Republicans argue stronger enforcement is essential to maintaining border security and public safety. Democrats counter that additional funding should be accompanied by reforms and safeguards to prevent abuses.