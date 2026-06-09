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US Strkis Reservoirs And Facilities In Iran


2026-06-09 11:35:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The United States has struck two reservoirs in the Sirik area of Iran, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB says, Trend reports.

The report states that the impact of one of the projectiles has been confirmed in the coastal area of Sirik in Hormozgan province.

It is noted that at least two reservoirs in the region were targeted in the U.S. attack, resulting in a temporary suspension of drinking water supply.

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Trend News Agency

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