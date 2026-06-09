Russian Forces Begin Using Molnia Drones On Frequencies That Most Detectors Cannot Detect - Flash

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defense.

"The enemy has begun using a 4.1-4.5 GHz video frequency range on Molnias (4.3-4.5 GHz). Most detectors do not see these frequencies, or see them poorly," he said.

Bulgaria not to supply weapons to Ukraine any longer, Defense Minister says

As Ukrinform reported, the Russians have installed a cluster warhead in Kalibr-type missiles.

Photo: ArmyInform