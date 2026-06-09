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Russian Forces Begin Using Molnia Drones On Frequencies That Most Detectors Cannot Detect - Flash
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defense.
"The enemy has begun using a 4.1-4.5 GHz video frequency range on Molnias (4.3-4.5 GHz). Most detectors do not see these frequencies, or see them poorly," he said.Read also: Bulgaria not to supply weapons to Ukraine any longer, Defense Minister says
As Ukrinform reported, the Russians have installed a cluster warhead in Kalibr-type missiles.
Photo: ArmyInform
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