Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Begin Using Molnia Drones On Frequencies That Most Detectors Cannot Detect - Flash

Russian Forces Begin Using Molnia Drones On Frequencies That Most Detectors Cannot Detect - Flash


2026-06-09 11:35:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defense.

"The enemy has begun using a 4.1-4.5 GHz video frequency range on Molnias (4.3-4.5 GHz). Most detectors do not see these frequencies, or see them poorly," he said.

Read also: Bulgaria not to supply weapons to Ukraine any longer, Defense Minister says

As Ukrinform reported, the Russians have installed a cluster warhead in Kalibr-type missiles.

Photo: ArmyInform

MENAFN09062026000193011044ID1111236371



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search