Michael Cain

I am an Associate Lecturer in Criminology at Deakin University, holding a Bachelor of Criminology, Bachelor of Psychological Science and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours). I completed my PhD examining the state mechanisms that hinder police accountability reform. Although my research background is in police scholarship, I am an Education-focused Academic and primarily contribute to the delivery of curriculum in criminology.

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