Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Michael Cain

Michael Cain


2026-06-09 11:34:52
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
Profile Articles

I am an Associate Lecturer in Criminology at Deakin University, holding a Bachelor of Criminology, Bachelor of Psychological Science and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours). I completed my PhD examining the state mechanisms that hinder police accountability reform. Although my research background is in police scholarship, I am an Education-focused Academic and primarily contribute to the delivery of curriculum in criminology.

Experience
  • –present Associate Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
Education
  • 2024 Deakin University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2020 Deakin University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
  • 2018 Deakin University, Bachelor of Criminology
  • 2018 Deakin University, Bachelor of Psychological Science

The Conversation

MENAFN09062026000199003603ID1111236364



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search