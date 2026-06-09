How Saudis Really View The US-Iran War

MENAFN - Asia Times) Since the beginning of the Iran war, Saudi Arabia has been grappling with how best to respond to the expansion of Middle East conflict.

Having issued condemnations of Tehran's strikes on the kingdom – and other Gulf states – in response to the initial US and Israeli action in late February, Saudi Arabia has since reportedly initiated more direct action.

Indeed, in May, speculation mounted that the kingdom had engaged in“covert” attacks on Iran, opening the door to the possibility of a wider regional war. The reports were based on briefings given by anonymous US and Iranian officials.

But what is actually known about sentiment within Saudi Arabia for military action against Iran, long seen as the kingdom's regional rival?

Polling inside the authoritarian kingdom is rare. Those trying to conduct survey research suffer significant headwinds resulting from the restrictive political environment.

We are political scientists who study the Middle East. For the past few months we have been tracking public opinion in the Gulf state. Based on our polling, we believe the Saudi public is strongly divided over military action against Iran – a division that presents Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, and his advisers with a difficult calculus.

Since March 2026 we have fielded a survey of Saudi nationals, examining whether they think the kingdom should pursue a stronger relationship with the United States and whether it should conduct strikes against Iranian launch sites.