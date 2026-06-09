MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Looking for a job in Costa Rica? PROCOMER is bringing job fairs and employability workshops to 5 regions outside the GAM in 2026. appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) has officially announced the launch of its “Path to Employability” (Camino a la Empleabilidad) initiative. This project will bring job fairs and training sessions to five key regions outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) during the second half of 2026.

The main objective is to connect local talent from rural and coastal areas with companies operating in those territories, boosting local economies and providing real growth opportunities.

Unlike traditional mass job fairs, this initiative will tailor its training workshops and job openings to the specific production and talent needs of each geographic zone.

During these events, attendees will not only be able to apply for bilingual and non-bilingual positions, but they will also have access to:

Free English proficiency testing.

Employability workshops (interview tips, resume building, etc.).

Direct networking with recruiters from both local and multinational companies.

All events will take place from 9:00 a. m. to 5:00 p. m. Make sure to save the date for your community:

| Region | | Location / City | Date (2026) |

| Brunca Region | Pérez Zeledón | Thursday, July 30 |

| Central Pacific | El Roble, Puntarenas | Thursday, August 27 |

| Chorotega Region | Santa Cruz | Thursday, September 24 |

| Northern Huetar | Ciudad Quesada | Tuesday, October 6 |

| Caribbean Region | Limón | Friday, October 23 |

According to Laura López, Managing Director of PROCOME, this strategy aligns with the country's commitment to bringing the benefits of foreign investment and international trade to every corner of Costa Rica.

“We want people in outlying regions to have the same tools and access to quality jobs without needing to migrate to the GAM. These job fairs serve as a direct bridge between community talent and growing companies,” López highlighted.

1. Update your resume: Bring several printed copies and keep a digital PDF version ready on your phone or email.

2. Polishing your LinkedIn profile: Many tech and service companies use this platform for onboarding and follow-ups.

3. Prepare an elevator pitch: Practice a brief 2-minute presentation highlighting your top skills and work experience.

The post Looking for a job in Costa Rica? PROCOMER is bringing job fairs and employability workshops to 5 regions outside the GAM in 2026. appeared first on The Costa Rica News.