Kerala Weather Alert: Monsoon Showers Continue, But Heavy Rain Threat Eases In Kerala

Kerala Weather Alert: After days of intense monsoon showers and weather warnings, Kerala is likely to see a gradual reduction in rainfall this week. The IMD has scaled down alerts, signaling improving weather conditions across the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Most other districts are expected to receive only light to moderate showers. The same alert pattern is expected to continue on Thursday, suggesting a noticeable easing of the intense monsoon activity witnessed earlier this week.

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Rainfall intensity is forecast to decline steadily over the coming days. On Friday, yellow alerts will remain only in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. By Saturday, no weather alerts have been issued anywhere in Kerala, marking a significant improvement in conditions. Despite the reduced warnings, occasional rain and thundershowers are still expected across Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Recent Downpours Caused Disruptions Across State

The improved forecast comes after severe weather conditions battered Kerala on Tuesday. Heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees and disrupted normal life in several districts. In Thrissur, a major mishap was narrowly avoided when a large tree fell onto a school building at Bhavans School in Poochatty, Nadathara. Strong winds also damaged parts of the school's roof structure. Authorities continue to caution residents about possible waterlogging, reduced visibility, traffic delays, landslides and localized flooding in vulnerable areas.