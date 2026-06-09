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Bandar Box Office Day 5: Bobby Deol's Performance Wins Hearts, But Collections Stay Weak - Check Here

Bandar Box Office Day 5: Bobby Deol's Performance Wins Hearts, But Collections Stay Weak - Check Here


2026-06-09 11:30:29
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Despite rave reviews and praise for Bobby Deol's performance, Bandar is struggling to attract audiences. The Anurag Kashyap directorial earned an estimated ₹40 lakh on Day 5, taking its domestic total to ₹3.15 crore.

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, continued to struggle at the box office despite strong critical acclaim. According to the latest trade reports, the legal drama earned around ₹40 lakh net on Day 5 (first Tuesday), taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹3.15 crore.

The film has found appreciation among critics and festival audiences, but its commercial performance has been impacted by limited screens and competition from bigger releases such as the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Trade analysts expect the film to end its first week in the ₹3.5–4.5 crore net range unless collections see a surprising jump in the coming days.

Day-Wise India Net Collection 

  • Day 1: ₹0.50 crore 
  • Day 2: ₹0.95 crore Day 3: ₹1.00 crore 
  • Day 4: Around ₹0.30–0.35 crore 
  • Day 5: Around ₹0.40 crore 
  • Total: ₹3.15 crore net

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AsiaNet News

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