Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Intensifying Monsoon Activity Across Karnataka This Week

Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon is gathering strength across Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall and weather alerts. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several districts, including Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Karnataka as the southwest monsoon continues to advance through the state. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive intense showers over the coming days.

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Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts. Weather officials have indicated that rainfall activity is likely to remain strong through mid-June.

Bengaluru and surrounding regions are expected to experience cloudy skies accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall until Friday. The city may also witness gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph.

Temperatures in Bengaluru are likely to remain comfortable, with daytime highs around 30°C and nighttime lows near 21°C. Other interior districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru, are also expected to receive substantial rainfall as monsoon conditions strengthen across southern Karnataka.

According to the IMD, monsoon activity is expected to intensify between June 10 and June 15, increasing the likelihood of persistent rainfall across coastal, Malnad and parts of north Karnataka.

Authorities have advised fishermen along the Karnataka coast to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions. Residents in hilly and coastal regions have also been cautioned about potential landslides, fallen trees, waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Officials are urging people to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rain.