Retreatboss Magazine Looks At What Modern Wellness Travel Misses: Family

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RetreatBoss Magazine Issue 006 Summer 2026 Mike Chang and Natalia Chang

The Summer 2026 issue explores family wellness travel, chosen family, grief, Bali, shared meals, retreat culture, and the spaces that help people reconnect.

- Catherine Kontos, Founder and PublisherMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Much of modern wellness travel focuses on individual restoration, spa experiences, longevity, fitness, mindfulness, and nervous system regulation. RetreatBoss Magazine 's new family-themed issue examines a quieter question within the wellness travel conversation: where does family connection fit into modern wellbeing?Issue 006, titled The Art of Staying, looks at family wellness travel as more than a vacation category. Through stories on chosen family, grief, shared meals, nature, ancestral roots, Bali, and retreat culture, the issue explores how connection is shaped by the people, places, rituals, and environments that help families slow down and reconnect.The issue features Natalia and Mike Chang on the cover in a Bali-based family story written by Catherine Kontos, founder of RetreatBoss and publisher of RetreatBoss Magazine. The cover feature follows the couple from their early connection in Bali and Zurich to their current family life in Bali, exploring marriage, parenting, wellness practice, emotional growth, nervous system regulation, and the daily decisions that shape long-term connection.In the feature, Mike Chang reflects on life with Natalia, their two children, and the intention behind keeping family, wellness, and meaningful work closely connected.“The goal is not to have everything in order. The goal is to keep all the important things intact while life is actually happening,” Mike Chang says in the cover story.“This issue examines family as a central part of wellness, not a side note to travel, healing, or retreat culture,” said Catherine Kontos, founder and publisher of RetreatBoss Magazine.“The stories look at blood family, chosen family, ancestral roots, shared meals, grief, love, and the places that remind people who they are.”One of the issue's central editorial arguments appears in The Wellness Industry Fixed Everything Except What Matters Most by Amanda Jennings. The article examines how wellness travel often addresses individual health while treating the family as a logistical concern instead of a primary environment for connection, restoration, and long-term wellbeing.The issue opens with an editor's letter from Crystal Adair-Benning, written after the loss of her mother. The letter reflects on grief, belonging, chosen family, and the meaning of slowing down long enough to be present with the people, places, and experiences that shape a life.Additional features expand the issue's family theme across multiple forms of connection. The Table Is the Treatment Room by Marie Jane Lewin explores shared meals and nervous system regulation. The Table That Creates Family by Amy Civica examines how food, rhythm, and hospitality can create temporary family within retreat settings. A Life Fully Lived by Karla A. Brooks reflects on chosen family, friendship, travel, and loss. The Nature of Reconnection by Dr. Stephanie Grunewald looks at grief, hiking, and nature-based reconnection. You Can't Rush Connection by Gil Petersil explores the time and consistency required for meaningful relationships.The issue also includes Blessings in Zakynthos by Eugenia Pantahos, a story about ancestral roots and family history in Greece, and What We Pass Down by Crystal Adair-Benning, a reflection on inheritance, memory, and the emotional weight of what loved ones leave behind.For retreat leaders and wellness travel professionals, Issue 006 includes 5 Questions Every Retreat Leader Should Ask Before Booking a Venue by Emily Johnson, which looks at the role of venue selection in retreat design, privacy, flow, care, and the overall retreat environment.The issue also features Top 5 Wellness Resorts for Families, an editorial guide highlighting family wellness resorts in the Maldives, Qatar, and Bali. The selected properties include Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, COMO Maalifushi in the Maldives, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, and Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Bali.Together, the stories in Issue 006 position family wellness travel as part of a broader editorial conversation about connection, belonging, place, grief, culture, retreat environments, and the human need to stay close in a fast-moving world.RetreatBoss Magazine is a global publication covering retreats, wellness tourism, transformational travel, cultural immersion, conscious living, personal growth, and the people shaping the future of the retreat industry. The magazine features editorial perspectives from retreat leaders, wellness professionals, hospitality voices, authors, chefs, coaches, and experience creators.Issue 006 is available in print through Amazon and digitally at retreatbossmagazine.

Catherine KONTOS

RetreatBoss Organization

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The Art of Staying: Mike Chang and Natalia Chang on Love, Family, Flow60, and Building a Life That Moves Together

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RetreatBoss Magazine Looks at What Modern Wellness Travel Misses: Family News Provided By RetreatBoss Organization June 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR...



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