Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Intensifies In Maharashtra, IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 30 districts across Maharashtra, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Monsoon activity is expected to remain strong across the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed 30 districts in Maharashtra under a yellow alert for June 10, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall. Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph in several areas.

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The alert covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. Weather officials expect unstable conditions to continue over the next few days as the southwest monsoon advances across the state.

Mumbai and surrounding regions, including Thane, are likely to receive light showers at isolated locations. The city experienced cloudy weather and brief spells of rain on Tuesday, offering relief from the recent heat.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the season's first rains has transformed Amboli into a picturesque monsoon destination. Dense fog, lush greenery, and the gradual flow of the famous Amboli waterfall have enhanced the region's natural beauty. Visitors from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka have already started arriving to enjoy the cool weather, mist-covered hills, and refreshing streams cascading down the rocky cliffs.

Several parts of Beed district received strong rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. Areas such as Chausala, Raulasgaon, Anjanwati, Limbaganesh, and Manjarsumba recorded significant showers, leading to the flow of small rivers and streams. While farmers welcomed the rainfall, agricultural officials advised them not to begin sowing operations until at least 100 mm of rain has been recorded. Strong winds also damaged a few homes, leaving one family in Anjanwati affected.

In Gadchiroli's Sironcha region, residents faced nearly 29 hours without electricity after heavy rain, strong winds, and technical faults damaged a 66 kV transmission line. Power supply has now been restored, but recurring outages have raised concerns about the area's infrastructure. Locals are demanding a dedicated maintenance team and faster completion of a proposed 132 kV power project to improve reliability during the monsoon season.