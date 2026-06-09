How The Pace Layoffs Went Down-And What Comes Next

MENAFN - USA Art News) Pace's sudden restructuring has become one of the clearest signs yet that the mega-gallery era is under pressure.

After the New York Times reported that the gallery was preparing to lay off roughly 50 employees and remove about 50 artists from its roster, Pace abruptly converted a scheduled in-person town hall into a Zoom call. The meeting, which had been expected for months, lasted less than 30 minutes and left many staffers still unsure who had been affected.

According to people familiar with the call, CEO Marc Glimcher told employees that the gallery had expanded too far, that costs had risen too high, and that the business model no longer worked as it once had. He also reportedly acknowledged that many of the decisions that led Pace to this point were his own, a notable admission from the head of one of the most visible galleries in the market.

The cuts were not confined to a single department. Employees in sales, communications, art resources, operations, and other areas were affected, with reductions spread broadly across the business. Some of those let go had been at Pace for years; others had joined more recently. A Pace spokesperson said the process was ongoing and that staff in Europe were notified that week.

The timing added to the shock. Employees had been expecting a routine quarterly gathering in Pace's Chelsea headquarters, complete with the gallery's usual in-person format. Instead, they learned of the changes in the middle of a fast-moving news cycle, after the report had already circulated widely.

Pace's retrenchment arrives at a moment when the art market is still absorbing a wave of layoffs and gallery closures. For a company long associated with international expansion and perpetual growth, the shift suggests a more cautious chapter ahead - one in which scale itself is being questioned.