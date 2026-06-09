PM Honours 36 Shafallah Center Graduates

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani honoured 36 graduates of the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities at a ceremony held Tuesday morning at the centre's headquarters in Doha.

The PM presided over the centre's 2026 graduation, joined by a number of ministers, senior Shafallah officials, faculty and administrative staff, and the graduates' families.

Executive Director Fatima Saeed al-Saadi said the PM's patronage of the ceremony reflected the close attention Qatar pays to persons with disabilities and its commitment to supporting their path towards empowerment and a fuller role in society.

She described the occasion as both national and humanitarian, embodying Qatar's drive to entrench inclusion, equality and equal opportunity in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Graduation, she added, opened a new chapter of contribution, independence and engagement in professional and social life.

The centre's work, al-Saadi said, extends the state's wider approach to supporting and empowering persons with disabilities under Vision 2030 and Law No. 22 of 2025 on persons with disabilities, which advances the principles of inclusion, equal opportunity, independence and active participation. Its programmes help translate those goals into practice through specialised educational and rehabilitation services that build members' capabilities and widen their access to learning, work and community life.

She noted that the centre continues to prepare its members for employment through integrated educational and rehabilitation programmes, working with partners across the public and private sectors to strengthen their integration into society and the labour market.

Shafallah offers a broad range of services tailored to its members' needs - from academic qualification to vocational training and sports and arts activities - with an emphasis on the personal and life skills that enable independence and community participation. It also pursues economic empowerment by readying members for the labour market, with a number of graduates having taken up posts in public and private bodies, reinforcing their job stability and their place in varied working environments.

Established in 1999, the Shafallah Center is one of the centres of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work. It provides specialised educational and rehabilitation services for persons with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder, while promoting public awareness of their rights and supporting their opportunities for inclusion and independence.

Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities rehabilitation programmes