Futurionex Completes Client Asset Protection Upgrades, Plans Mica License Submission In Q3 2026

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurionex, a digital asset trading platform, today announced the completion of key enhancements to its client asset protection system. These improvements are part of the company's preparations for its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license application, which remains on track for submission in the third quarter of 2026.

The upgraded framework directly impacts Futurionex's core services, including user custody, fund segregation, and transaction reconciliation. Specifically, the platform has implemented the absolute segregation of client funds from corporate assets, optimized external custody arrangements, and automated reconciliation processes. These measures are designed to meet the stringent requirements of European National Competent Authorities (NCAs) and to strengthen the security of user assets held on the platform.

For Futurionex's users, these enhancements mean that their funds now operate within a transparent financial boundary with judicial-level traceability. The platform's custody and account structure updates reduce the risk of cross-contamination between business modules, which is particularly relevant for traders holding assets across spot, margin, or staking products. As MiCA raises the bar for compliance across the EU, these technical and operational improvements provide Futurionex a more credible foundation to offer regulated services to European clients.

The company's progress also clarifies its product roadmap. A successful MiCA license would allow Futurionex to expand its offering across EU member states under a unified framework, including fiat on-ramps, custodial wallets, and tokenized asset trading. The upcoming submission in Q3 2026 marks a pivotal milestone, shifting the narrative from general preparations to actionable compliance.

“These asset protection upgrades are more than back-office details - they directly shape how we safeguard user funds and how we will operate under MiCA,” said a Futurionex spokesperson.“We are building a platform where compliance and user experience go hand in hand.”

As the transitional period concludes in several member states, Futurionex's continued investment in asset protection demonstrates its commitment to becoming a fully authorized and transparent crypto service provider in Europe.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: David Lee...