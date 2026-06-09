South Korean Gov't Vows Support For Firms Joining West Asia Rebuilding Projects

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, June 10 (NNN-Yonhap) -- The South Korean government will offer proactive support for South Korean businesses seeking to participate in reconstruction projects in West Asia, the finance ministry said Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol discussed the agenda during a meeting with other economic ministers on external affairs, noting that demand for infrastructure upgrades is expected to increase in major West Asian countries following the end of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

During the meeting, the government announced plans to proactively support South Korean firms seeking to participate in plant, energy, transportation, logistics, and digital infrastructure projects in various countries.

South Korea will work closely with overseas missions and related organisations to identify potential projects, while expanding high-level exchanges with partner nations, the ministry added.

Koo said the South Korean economy has been maintaining a solid recovery trend on the back of robust exports led by chips, despite the lingering external uncertainties.

The finance minister added that the government will continue to build on the recovery trend to help companies create new growth engines.

"The government will make efforts to utilise momentum for cooperation generated through summit-level dialogue to support the overseas expansion of South Korean companies and produce tangible results leading to broader economic exchanges," Koo said.

--NNN-YONHAP