The Market Moves Before Trump Posts

MENAFN - The Conversation) It has long been the case that when a US President speaks, financial markets react.

But recently oil markets have been behaving a bit differently: sometimes the stock price moves before Trump posts. Millions of dollars are changing hands with some traders seeming to have made incredibly well-timed bets. Did some of them know something the rest of the market didn't?

@realDonaldTrump made 1,341 Truth Social posts from January 25 to April 8. Our analysis of that 73-day window reveals 15 distinct events with unusual trading activity around Trump's posts. In several of those events - including the most striking ones - the price had already moved sharply in the minutes before he posted.

➡️ Read the interactive story here