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U.S., Iran Can Reach Agreement Either In Week Or In Few Month - J.D. Vance
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Washington and Tehran could reach an agreement on contentious issues as early as next week, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said, Trend reports.
He added that, however, the negotiation process could also drag on for several months.
The U.S. Vice President expressed confidence that the deal would be concluded before the midterm elections to the US Congress, which will take place in November 2026.--
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