A Costa Rican Actress Making Her Mark In Hollywood

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Originally from San Vito de Coto Brus, but an adopted daughter of the misty landscapes of Santa María de Dota, María Antonieta Jiménez-better known as AntoJimenz-embodies that rural Costa Rica that learns to dream while keeping both feet firmly on the ground.

In this interview, she tells us how she went from working four jobs at once to sharing the set with the stars of Euphoria, always keeping the aroma of her homeland's coffee close to her heart. We also delve into her childhood memories, her determination to break through the language barrier, and that transition from the girl who wanted to be an actress to the strategic woman who today achieves her own goals.

For Anto, her childhood memories are always full of movement.“I grew up in a family of ten siblings; as you can imagine, silence wasn't part of our daily lives (she laughs). But what I treasure most are the weather contrasts in the Zona de los Santos: those windy summer sunsets that ruffle your soul and the rainy winter afternoons, which always smelled of freshly brewed coffee and homemade bread.”

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She told us that her parents struggled a lot to provide stability for them. That's why, when they finally had a home of their own, it became their sacred place. She considers them to have been like a high-performance team; despite the chaos of there being so many of them, everyone had a role. Everyone worked together so that the machine could run smoothly.

As children, we often have dreams that adulthood makes us forget. What did little Anto dream of before facing reality?

For the Costa Rican actress, it's curious, because for a long time she thought she'd never had a specific dream. But recently, her younger sister gave her a nostalgic“reality check”: she reminded her that she'd always said she wanted to sing and be an actress.

“However, I grew up in an environment where those goals felt like distant fantasies. I was very aware of our limitations from an early age. That's why, rather than being a romantic dreamer, I learned to be a strategic dreamer. I set short-term, tangible goals. The first was simply to graduate from high school,” she said.

Along that strategic path, language emerged as a key tool, but it wasn't an easy journey or a traditional academic one.

She knew that English was the key to many doors, but her parents couldn't afford private lessons, and the school's curriculum was very basic. So she had to teach herself. She learned on her own, immersing herself in music, movies, and TV shows;“I wanted to truly understand, not just repeat verbs.”

Anto added that her learning has always been more practical than theoretical. That intuition and her desire for fluency were what finally drove her to make the decision that would change everything: traveling to the United States as an exchange student and working as an au pair. It was there that the chaos of her childhood and her strategy came together to open up the world to her.

During the interview, the artist also spoke to us about the simplicity of a temporary plan and the creative complexity of the entertainment capital.

She initially went to Los Angeles with a very simple idea: to spend a year learning English, practicing it daily, and living immersed in the culture. There was no air of grandiosity in her voice as she packed her bags; the plan wasn't to conquer Hollywood, but to master a language. In fact, she never imagined staying longer than that year.

However, Los Angeles holds a special appeal for those who live and breathe art. Once she was there, doors began to open. What started as a language course turned into a specialization in Entertainment Promotion and Marketing Production. Today, California is not only her home but also her creative hub.

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It's been eight years away from home... For the Costa Rican, it has been a period of tremendous personal and professional growth. Eight years in which adaptation has been the key to building a career in an environment as competitive as the U.S.

Despite the years and the distance, Anto's heart remains firmly rooted in Costa Rica. In her view, success is not measured solely by academic or professional achievements, but by the ability to return to one's roots.

“I always return to the Zona de los Santos because that's where my family still is. For me, coming back means returning to the mountains, to the coffee, to the cold of Dota, and to that sense of community,” said Jiménez.

Although her life today revolves around film sets and marketing strategies in the big city, her feet always yearn for the damp earth of the Costa Rican mountains and the incredible blue of the beaches.

Jiménez does not define herself through characters or scripts, but rather through an insatiable curiosity and an almost magnetic ability to look others in the eye, without filters or labels.

In her view, life is a constant learning experience.“I like to learn from whatever situation I find myself in.” That ability to connect, to understand the environment, and to empathize with others regardless of their social status or educational background is, perhaps, her most distinctive trait. With her, there are no barriers; there are bridges.

Behind her observant gaze lies a restless mind. Anto isn't just there to listen or offer support; she's a natural problem -solver.“I'm very creative, and that has helped open many doors in my life.” It is that blend of humanity and technical acumen that allows her to recognize her own abilities not as an inflated ego, but as a tool to serve others. She knows where she comes from, but she is very clear about where she can lead others with what she knows.

In the privacy of our conversation, Anto admits that her greatest strength has been her ability to adapt.“I've had to pick myself up and start over many times, and make it on my own.”

However, that same strength coexists with a necessary vulnerability. Like any artist striving for excellence, she struggles with the weight of perfectionism-that inner voice that sometimes tries to hold her back for fear of not being completely ready.

In an industry defined by external approval, the Costa Rican actress has had to fight one of the toughest battles: dealing with rejection. For her, coming to terms with the fact that rejection is part of the job has been a process of maturation.

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“A 'no' does not define my worth or my talent. Today, Anto Jiménez presents herself not only as a resilient and adaptable actress, but as a woman who has learned that the greatest work of art is, precisely, the process of keeping on trying.”

The way“AntoJimenz” came to be holds a great deal of personal significance for the Costa Rican actress, who today continues to fly the flag for Costa Rica on stages across the United States. The“Jimenz” comes from a combination of her parents' last names:“Ji” from Jiménez, her father's last name, and“Me” from Méndez, her mother's last name. And the“nz” at the end represents the dyslexia and attention deficit she has,“a part of me that, instead of hiding, I decided to transform into something authentic and my own. This combination, which is now my stage name, may seem like a small or even irrelevant detail to some people, but I like to mention it because my parents are one of the main reasons I am who I am today and for everything I have achieved. All the effort, sacrifices, and values they instilled in my siblings and me are a huge part of my story,” She added.

When asked what inspires him about her homeland, she doesn't hesitate for a second to say it's the warmth of the people.“I haven't seen anything like it in any other country I've visited, and I'm not just talking about superficial kindness, but that uniquely Costa Rican ability-so characteristic of the country, so difficult to replicate elsewhere-to build community and to genuinely care for one another.”

But the actress goes beyond mere sentimentality. She proudly acknowledges the country's commitment to the environment, its investment in clean energy, and an education system that has sought to set the standard in the region, though she admits, with a touch of nostalgia, that some things have changed a bit in recent years.

And then, almost as if it were inevitable, nature comes up.“We are so lucky to have forests, beaches, and such natural wealth,” she emphasized, with the conviction of someone who says it because she has experienced it firsthand and misses it when she's away.

Food also has its place in this intimate portrait of the country: coffee, homemade bread, home-cooked meals. Not trendy restaurants, but traditional cuisine.

When the conversation turns to what she misses most, Anto's answer paints a precise emotional map. Three things, she says, though each one weighs as much as ten.

First, the people. The warmth, yes, but above all the closeness to her family and loved ones-that distance that no video call can quite bridge.

Second, the taste of home: homemade food and Costa Rican coffee. Because there are aromas that don't travel in a suitcase.

And third, the Costa Rican mentioned the weather. She misses the cold of the Dota mountains just as much as the heat of Costa Rican beaches.“Here the ocean water is very cold, because there are things you don't know you'll miss until you no longer have them.”

Anto recently completed a degree in Entertainment Promotion and Marketing Production at Santa Monica College in California. But the path to that degree was far from conventional. While studying, she held up to four jobs at the same time: kitchen assistant, dog sitter, babysitter, and personal assistant. She also had the experience of being an au pair-that type of cultural exchange where you care for children in exchange for room and board while learning the language and customs of the host country, in her case, the United States.

Those were years spent working closely with families and children, a phase that eventually led to something more meaningful: the development of her own projects focused on family communication and mentoring for parents. Add to that her work in digital content creation, production, documentary directing, and on-camera appearances.

Asking Anto when it all began with acting is like inviting her to go back to Costa Rica, long before California was even on her radar.

“If I'm completely honest, I think my interest in theater began much earlier than people imagine. The name that comes up in that story is Steve Aronson, a boss who had an overflowing passion for theater and who spoke about that world with an enthusiasm capable of infecting anyone.” Thanks to him, Anto attended several plays and even a ceremony where Aronson was recognized for his contributions to the performing arts.

She said that was when she realized how much theater and the art of storytelling on stage moved her. At that moment, however, the idea that acting could be part of her future didn't even cross her mind. It was a latent curiosity, kept hidden.

The turning point came about three years ago, when people close to her started asking if she worked in the entertainment industry. They suggested she get professional photos taken. They told her she should give it a try.

She listened, but took her time acting on it. It was last year when she decided to take it seriously. She had her photos taken, started exploring casting platforms, and almost immediately something came along that few people expect to find so soon: an opportunity on Euphoria, the acclaimed HBO series.

It was her first time in front of a real camera. Although she was just an extra, that experience confirmed something she had already sensed.“I realized how much I enjoy acting and how interesting and enriching it is to be on such large production sets,” she said.

For someone who studied entertainment, seeing that whole network of cameras, lights, and recording equipment operating at a professional level in real life was more than exciting-it was a revelation.

Three weeks after starting her search, she secured an agency to represent her-something that, in an industry like entertainment, takes many people years to achieve.

As for her acting training, Anto took a semester of theater acting at Santa Monica College and has received private coaching in script reading, character interpretation, and emotional understanding of roles. But there's one form of learning she values just as much-if not more: the one that comes from observing people.

“I've learned so much by working with other people and observing how they react to different emotions and situations. I learn every day from the experiences and people I encounter,” she added.

An acting teacher had told him some time ago that he had talent and should make the most of it. Anto is finally proving her right.

Anto Jiménez's career in front of the cameras didn't start with a big role or a Hollywood agent. It began, like many real-life stories, with an unexpected opportunity.

The Costa Rican actress recalled,“Thanks to Elías Alvarado, I had the opportunity to do a couple of segments and contribute to his work for Teletica's Telenoticias.” That seemingly simple experience allowed her to gain an insider's understanding of how the media industry works and to refine her on-camera presence.

Since then, her career has continued to grow. She recently finished filming a movie in Spanish that is still in post-production and is expected to be ready around September. She also appeared as an actress in a courtroom-style TV show, where the demands reached a whole new level: improvising in English. She admitted it was a huge challenge, but also a very enriching experience. In addition, she has been involved in opioid awareness campaigns, commercials, and UGC content for various brands.

When Anto talks about *Euphoria*, the HBO series starring Zendaya, her tone changes. It's not nostalgia; it's something closer to awe.

She got the role through an open call for background actors-what the industry calls extras-but what she experienced on set was far greater than the credit she received.“For me, it was incredibly emotional because it was the first time I'd seen a production of that caliber from the inside.”

What came next surprised her even more. When the episode aired, she discovered that her appearance lasted nearly a minute alongside one of the lead actresses-something that for many people can take years to happen.

But Anto wasn't there just to act. She was there to observe: the cameras, the direction, the lighting, the logistics of a large-scale production set. And amidst all that, she also took away a reflection that goes beyond the set:“There is still very little Latinx representation in many productions, even in places where the Latinx community is huge.”

Since then, she has continued to participate in independent productions, audiovisual projects, and content for brands. All of them, in her view, have been very enriching experiences that reaffirm every day just how much she enjoys what she does.

Living and working in Los Angeles as an immigrant just starting out on an artistic career comes at a price. Anto knows this all too well.

“The connections, the time available, the fierce competition with people who have spent their whole lives chasing the same dream: it all weighs on you. Sometimes it's frustrating because many of the opportunities I've received came about very organically, but they still aren't enough to make a full living from this,” he noted.

However, there's one thing he hasn't lost sight of: in a short time, he's come a long way.

What weighs on her most today is another, more personal decision. She has already made up her mind to return to Costa Rica, and with that certainty comes a concern: she feels that in the Central American country, opportunities to grow within the entertainment industry are more limited.

“I feel very grateful to have been able to be part of this world and see everything I studied put into practice on real sets. It's an industry where there's a lot of rejection, and where you have to learn not to define your self-worth based on a casting call,” she emphasized

Financial hardship was not an isolated episode in Anto Jiménez's life. It was a constant. It spanned her childhood, her adolescence, and extended into much of her adulthood. Studying abroad meant, for her, a demanding balancing act: supporting herself, supporting her family in Costa Rica, and paying for her education all at the same time.

As I mentioned earlier, she ended up holding three, sometimes four jobs simultaneously while pursuing full-time studies. It wasn't easy. But it wasn't in vain either.

For her, it was a very demanding phase, but it also taught her discipline, resilience, and the importance of keeping moving forward even when circumstances aren't easy.

What surprises her most, looking back, is what she didn't see coming: as a child, she dreamed of acting and singing, but that dream was tucked away in some corner of her memory. Without realizing it, every decision she made-learning English, studying entertainment and marketing, opening herself up to new opportunities-led her exactly there.

We asked Anto Jiménez about her vision for the future, what she feels she still needs to do or achieve, and her response was:“I see myself creating meaningful projects within the audiovisual and entertainment industry.”

She also has a unique message that defines her:“Leave a positive digital footprint,” a conviction born from the understanding that everything created today on the internet, social media, or in audiovisual media can remain forever. And if it's going to remain, she says, let it be something good.

But there was a specific moment that changed her perspective. A high school teacher contacted her to ask her to share her story with students during a visit to Costa Rica. A simple gesture that had an unexpected effect.

“For a long time, I thought my story was just like any other.” That encounter showed her that, although her journey might seem modest to some, for others it could be exactly the spark they needed to take the plunge.

That's when another goal was born: to become a motivational speaker, especially for young people who feel that their circumstances are holding them back.“I want to show that dreams really can come true when you start setting small, clear, and intentional goals.”

There is an image that the Costa Rican actress cherishes deeply: herself behind the wheel of her white Prius, driving across the highways of Los Angeles, between one job and another, between one casting call and the next. The city moving around her, fast and indifferent. And she, in silence, mentally rehearsing a speech that perhaps no one else would ever hear.

“I imagined what I would say if I ever won an Oscar. I thought about it so much because I understood that, if that moment came, it wouldn't just be a personal award. It would be an opportunity to send a message to so many young people who might come from small towns, with limited resources, or with dreams that others consider impossible,” she said.

A message that would cross borders. That was what she imagined from the driver's seat.

What those who knew her in San Vito de Coto Brus-that southern corner of the country where big dreams are often whispered quietly-could never have imagined was that that little girl with dyslexia would one day step onto the sets of major American productions. For many, that diagnosis is a barrier. For Anto, it was her first source of inspiration.

she arrived in the United States with a suitcase full of determination and the English she had picked up-almost without realizing it-by listening to music. No shortcuts. No network. Just what she had.

Nearly a decade later, his track record speaks for itself: commercials, Spanish-language films, and productions for the English-speaking market. Eight years of sustained growth in one of the world's most competitive industries.

But what most defines AntoJimenz-yes, all together, just as he signs his name-is not the list of credits. It is the clarity with which he understands his purpose.

“Dream big, aim high, work smart, and maintain your integrity. No dream is too big when we're willing to take action, keep learning, help others, and also ask for help when necessary,” she said as the closing message of our pleasant conversation.

she is one of those people who believes that all good things always come back to you multiplied.

Today, as she prepares for a new chapter, Anto turns her gaze toward Costa Rica, and especially toward the young people growing up far from the capitals and the spotlight. With the motto“leave a positive digital footprint,” her ambition is no longer just to shine on screen, but to become the voice that reminds them that no dream is too big if it is built with small goals and steady steps.

“Because when you have a purpose, opportunities eventually start to fall into place.” And she knows it. She put it into practice on her own, on a Los Angeles freeway, long before anyone asked her about it.

Follow actress Anto Jiménez on social media to keep up with her every move: Instagram @antojimenz.

The post A Costa Rican Actress Making Her Mark in Hollywood appeared first on The Costa Rica News.