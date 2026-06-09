Valid Comparisons Now Available As Forensic Expert John M. Collins Marks Publication With Major Speaking Engagements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- John M. Collins, leadership coach and nationally recognized expert in forensic laboratory administration, today announced the official publication of "Valid Comparisons: The Forensic and Judicial Examination of Stochastic Patterns." The book is now available for purchase at .

First announced in April, "Valid Comparisons" offers a rigorous and intellectually honest account of the scientific, legal, and institutional foundations governing the forensic analysis and judicial evaluation of pattern evidence - the uniquely random physical markings produced by firearms, fingerprints, footwear, handwriting, tools, human teeth, and a wide range of other evidence-producing processes. Drawing on more than three decades of forensic casework, courtroom testimony, and peer-reviewed research, Collins addresses one of the most consequential and contested subjects in contemporary forensic science and law.

The book's publication comes as Collins maintains an active presence before the nation's premier forensic science organizations. On Memorial Day, Collins delivered the keynote address to the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners (AFTE) at its annual conference in Baltimore. Later this summer, he will deliver the keynote address to the International Association for Identification (IAI) at its annual meeting in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Both organizations represent professionals whose work is directly addressed by the book's subject matter - the analysis, interpretation, and judicial presentation of forensic pattern evidence.

"These are the practitioners who are doing this work every day in laboratories and courtrooms across the country," Collins said. "The conversations taking place within these organizations are exactly the ones this book is written to support."

"Valid Comparisons" arrives at a pivotal moment in the national debate over the admissibility and reliability of forensic pattern evidence. Federal court decisions, scientific committee reports, and legislative initiatives have placed pattern-evidence disciplines under unprecedented scrutiny in recent years. Collins addresses these developments with analytical precision and professional candor, offering a perspective grounded in genuine scientific and institutional experience.

"In the most heated debates about pattern evidence, critics often characterize it as 'junk science,' which reflects precisely the kind of confusion this book is written to resolve," Collins said. "When the science is properly understood - its foundations, its methods, and its limits - these debates look very different."

The book also carries personal historical weight for its author: Collins was part of the forensic investigation team that responded to the 1996 Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, an experience that shaped his understanding of the standards that must govern forensic evidence in high-stakes criminal proceedings. The book's release places it in readers' hands just weeks before the 30th anniversary of that attack on July 27, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John M. Collins is a widely published forensic science expert and the founder of Critical Victories, a professional coaching and training practice serving leaders in forensic science, law enforcement, and criminal justice. His 20-year career in forensic science included service in federal, state, and local crime laboratories, culminating in his role as Director of the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division, where he led Michigan's seven state-run laboratories to their first international accreditation. Since founding his private practice in 2013, Collins has worked with tens of thousands of clients, workshop participants, and audience members across 44 states and internationally. He is the author of multiple books, the host of the podcast Crime and the Courtroom, and a sought-after speaker and coach for forensic scientists, attorneys, law enforcement professionals, and government leaders.

Valid Comparisons: The Forensic and Judicial Examination of Stochastic Patterns

Now available at:

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