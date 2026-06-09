Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Drops 250 Points, Dow Jones Registers Modest Gains
New York, June 9 (Petra) -- The tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite index dropped 250 points on Tuesday, retreating to the 25,678-point mark.
Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 85 points to reach 50,872 points, while the broader S&P 500 index declined by roughly 19 points to close at 7,386 points.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices decreased by approximately $3 to settle at $88.46 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment