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Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Drops 250 Points, Dow Jones Registers Modest Gains

Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Drops 250 Points, Dow Jones Registers Modest Gains


2026-06-09 07:09:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 9 (Petra) -- The tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite index dropped 250 points on Tuesday, retreating to the 25,678-point mark.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 85 points to reach 50,872 points, while the broader S&P 500 index declined by roughly 19 points to close at 7,386 points.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices decreased by approximately $3 to settle at $88.46 per barrel.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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