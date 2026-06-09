Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Drops 250 Points, Dow Jones Registers Modest Gains

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 9 (Petra) -- The tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite index dropped 250 points on Tuesday, retreating to the 25,678-point mark.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 85 points to reach 50,872 points, while the broader S&P 500 index declined by roughly 19 points to close at 7,386 points.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices decreased by approximately $3 to settle at $88.46 per barrel.

//Petra// AF