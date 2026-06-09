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Russian Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Leave Family With Children Injured

Russian Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Leave Family With Children Injured


2026-06-09 07:08:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians attacked Vilniansk with UAVs. A 3-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and their 33-year-old mother were injured," the post said.

The family was hospitalized, and each person is receiving medical care.

Read also: Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region leave seven civilians injured

In addition, a 65-year-old man was injured. He is currently under medical supervision.

Private houses were damaged in the city as a result of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 1 the Russian army attacked Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region with UAVs, damaging the House of Culture and injuring one person.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

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