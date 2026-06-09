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Explosion Reported On Gas Pipeline In Dagestan

Explosion Reported On Gas Pipeline In Dagestan


2026-06-09 07:08:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, posted the video on Telegram.

"Dagestan. Explosion on a gas pipeline," the post reads.

Read also: Ukrainian drones strike deployment site of Terek brigade in occupied Luhansk region

As Ukrinform reported, in May Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 oil refining and fuel logistics facilities in more than 10 regions of Russia, with a maximum strike range reaching up to 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

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