Explosion Reported On Gas Pipeline In Dagestan

As Ukrinform reported, in May Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 oil refining and fuel logistics facilities in more than 10 regions of Russia, with a maximum strike range reaching up to 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.