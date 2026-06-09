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Kherson Region Sends UAH 2.3M Worth Of EW Systems To Defense Forces

Kherson Region Sends UAH 2.3M Worth Of EW Systems To Defense Forces


2026-06-09 07:08:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this while speaking at a briefing.

“Providing the Defense Forces with the necessary equipment remains at the center of our attention,” Prokudin said.

According to him, Ukrainian service members have received another batch of valuable equipment – eight dome-type electronic warfare systems designed to protect military units from enemy drone attacks while carrying out operational missions.

More than UAH 2.32 million was allocated for the purchase of the systems under the regional program supporting the Defense Forces.

Earlier, communities in the Kherson region also provided rescuers with two electronic warfare systems worth UAH 500,000.

Read also: Russian drone strikes gas station in Kherson, injuring employee

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Kherson region allocated UAH 567.7 million during the first four months of this year to strengthen and support Ukraine's military.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

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