Shmyhal Discusses Updated Energy Strategy With World Bank Team

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal reported the talks on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The focus of the discussion was joint work on preparing Ukraine's updated Energy Strategy. I thanked our partners for their active involvement in this process. We discussed technical aspects of drafting the Strategy and its presentation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk,” Shmyhal wrote.

He emphasized that the goal of cooperation is to create a practical roadmap to strengthen energy security, accelerate reforms, and attract investment into the energy sector.

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Shmyhal highlighted the government's vision for the future of Ukraine's energy system, noting that nuclear generation will remain the foundation, supported by distributed generation and renewable energy sources to enhance resilience.

“Key tools for these changes are dispatching and digitalization. I am glad we share a common vision with our partners on these transformations,” he added.

The parties also devoted special attention to energy sector reforms as a prerequisite for investment. Shmyhal identified reform of the balancing market, corporatization, and tariff policy as priorities in this area.

As previously reported, Shmyhal and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos recently discussed preparations of Ukraine's energy system for the heating season, as well as the country's needs and priorities.