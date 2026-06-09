MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Prospect Media Group Ltd. (Prospect) Showcases SHOPOGRAPHY: Competitive Share of Visitation Intelligence for Today's Retail Landscape

June 09, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Ciscom Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Prospect Media Group (Prospect/PMG), a division of Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF), a leader in data driven integrated omni-channel services, is highlighting the impact of SHOPOGRAPHY, its competitive share-of-visitation solution designed to help retailers understand how shoppers move across banners and where opportunities for growth truly exist.

As a long-standing component of Prospect's analytics suite, SHOPOGRAPHY provides retailers with a clear view into shifting shopping patterns, competitive strengths, and headroom for customer growth. By combining store-level visitation, behavioural insights, and Prospect's deep modelling expertise, the solution helps retailers uncover where they're gaining, where they're losing, and how to compete more effectively

" SHOPOGRAPHY gives retailers the competitive visibility they rarely have but urgently need, " said Sheri Rogers, President of Prospect Media Group. "It shows how customers move across banners, which trips they're winning or losing, and where the real opportunities lie. When we pair this with our broader analytics and media planning, retailers get a sharper understanding of how to drive incremental growth."

Seeing the Competitive Landscape with Precision

Unlike traditional market share studies or syndicated insights, SHOPOGRAPHY is designed for real-world retail decision-making. It blends behavioural signals, store-level patterns, and competitive dynamics into a clear, actionable view of where a retailer stands and what needs to happen next.

Key Advantages of SHOPOGRAPHY

True Competitive Visibility

Understand cross-shopping behaviours and how customers distribute their visits across competing retailers. Geographic + Store-Level Insight

See competitive strengths and weaknesses by region, banner, or store cluster to prioritize the most impactful actions. Growth Headroom Identification

Pinpoint where a banner has customer opportunity and where targeted media, offers, or engagement can drive increased visitation. Integrated with Prospect Planning

SHOPOGRAPHY feeds directly into Prospect's broader analytics ecosystem, including PLANOGRAPHY, MIXOGRAPHY & Engage+ ensuring media, offer, and customer strategies are grounded in competitive truth.

"At Prospect, our work has always been about helping retailers uncover their high opportunity customers," said Rogers. "SHOPOGRAPHY puts competitive behaviour into that picture. When retailers know exactly how customers shop the category, not just their banner, they can make smarter, more precise decisions that translate into real growth."

About Prospect Media Group:

Prospect is a commerce focused, data-driven, integrated media agency serving a wide range of major retail, QSR, financial, B2B and pharma clients across Canada. With expertise in consumer data analytics, media planning and buying, Prospect optimizes both digital and traditional media channels. Leveraging 28 years of experience, the agency provides clients with crucial insights to build effective integrated media strategies and maximize marketing expenditures.

For more information, visit

Contact information:

Sheri Rogers

President

Email: ...

Phone: 647-500-7514

Prospect Media LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this disclosure may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, such statements use such words as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", and other similar terminology. These statements reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.







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Source: Ciscom Corp.