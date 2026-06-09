Tiny Ltd. Announces Voting Results Of The 2026 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|
| Number of Shares
Voted For
| Percentage of
Shares Voted For
| Number of
Shares Against
| Percentage of
Shares Against
|Andrew Wilkinson
|20,500,438
|99.1%
|189,454
|0.9%
|Chris Sparling
|20,116,441
|97.2%
|573,451
|2.8%
|Alex Conconi
|20,661,150
|99.9%
|28,742
|0.1%
|Carla Matheson
|18,701,056
|90.4%
|1,988,836
|9.6%
|Tim McElvaine
|20,518,672
|99.2%
|171,220
|0.8%
The ordinary resolution to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors was passed by 99.9% of votes cast.
The ordinary resolution approving the Company's amended and restated rolling omnibus equity incentive plan was passed by 97.8% of votes cast.
The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options, deferred share units, restricted share units, performance share units and other share-based awards under the rolling omnibus equity incentive plan was passed by 97.1% of votes cast.
About Tiny
Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.
Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.
For more about Tiny, please visit or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at .
Tiny Ltd. Contact:
Mike McKenna
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 416-938-0574
Email: ...
SOURCE: TINY LTD.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Tiny Ltd.
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